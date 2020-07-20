One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows update version 1.30 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements some minor changes. It adds a Ruined Stadium stage, improves game balance, performance stability. Get the details on One Punch Man update 1.30 patch notes below.

One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Update Version 1.30 Full Patch Notes

Performed the following updates:

– Added Ruined Stadium stage.

– Improved game balance.

– Improved performance stability.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.