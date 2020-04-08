One-Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows update version 1.10 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of fixes including adjusting the game balance and performance. It also adds a new Stadium stage. This appears to follow on the previous updates that improved the stability for the game. Get the complete One-Punch Man update 1.10 patch notes below.

One-Punch Man Update Version 1.10 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Performed the following updates:

– Added Stadium stage.

– Improved game balance.

– Improved performance stability.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was developed by Spike Chunsoft and published by Bandai Namco.