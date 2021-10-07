Our favorite Data Recovery Software to recover deleted games

As games and movies have gotten bigger and bigger in size we’ve luckily seen huge downfalls in HDD prices, however with the new age of technology ushering in most of us have already moved to SSDs especially gamers. SSDs however haven’t gone down in price as much as SSDs and are still quite expensive especially the faster variants. So if you’re like me, a guy who games a lot, and has a relatively average sized 1TB SSD, you must’ve faced a lot of game management issues. Gone are the day where you could keep your whole gaming collections on your PCs, with games like Call of Duty: Warzone hovering over 200GB in size on your storage drives. This is not including other stuff that you might have on your PC like movies, music or work projects. So deleting and installing games is personally a huge hassle, and sometimes you even deleted huge games by mistake, to rectify that we’ll be looking at some of our favorite Data Recovery Software, check out for the full run down below:

Stellar Data Recovery

Stellar Data Recovery is one of most well known and reputable data recovery software in the space. The recovery suite comes with a wide variety of options and functions that should be more than enough for your data recovery needs.

To use it you just run the scan option, which is very easy to do, resulting in you finding your deleted items in no time. The software is not just for casuals though as it also includes very powerful search tools if you’re wanted a more rigorous search on your system. Stellar Data Recovery is able to recover up to 1GB of data for free, perfect for users wanting to try out the software before buying.

EaseUS Data Recovery

EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard is a great software that’s perfect for beginners to use due to its ease of use and simplicity. Its good to have this on your PC at all times so you’re prepped to recover important data. Please note that the longer you take to recover your data the harder it is to recover it.

EaseUS Data Recovery is also very powerful and includes the ability to recover data from crashed RAID setups which is something that’s rising due to many PC users opting for RAID setups due to the speed gains, however that’s for premium users.

Disk Drill

Disk Drill is available on both Windows and MacOS right now but is immensely popular and powerful for Apple devices. The software is able to recover data from all sorts of storage mediums effectively and is even able to recover corrupted external drives which don’t mount anymore.

There’s also a premium version for users who want more functionality.

The three software suites mentioned are all great and should fulfill everybody’s data recovery needs. You may need to pay a bit to get full functionality however it does pay off in the long run.