Outer Wilds update version 1.04 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of fixes for various bugs. It also improves memory usage in the game. Outer Wilds update 1.04 patch notes can be seen below.

Outer Wilds Update Version 1.04 Full Patch Notes

Implemented a save backup system on PS4 to prevent save data corruption if the game is terminated while saving

Implemented miscellaneous bug fixes for Patch 4 content

Improved the logo on the title screen

Fixed visual bug when viewing parts of Brittle Hollow remotely

Fixed lighting bug in a specific part of Ash Twin

Optimized and stabilized memory usage

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.