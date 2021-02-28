Outriders: Demo download size for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

People Can Fly’s looter shooter Outriders is almost here but players won’t have to wait long before being able to sample the game as a demo is currently available for players to make up their mind.

The demo for Outriders is available right now for the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Read our rundown for what players can expect from the demo here. The game will retail for $59.99 on all platforms.

The demo install sizes for the Outriders demo are as follows:

Xbox Series X|S: 18.91 GB

Xbox One: 19.23 GB

PS5: 18.523 GB

PC: 22.26 GB

Do make sure you have space available before download the demo, otherwise your platform of choice with not allow you to download.

Outriders will be available on April 1 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.