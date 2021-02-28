Outriders: Demo length detailed, how long is it?

The demo for Square Enix and People Can Fly’s Outriders is available right now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 and PC. The demo is quite substantial in length so read the rundown below to see what players can expect to experience.

The Outriders demo allows players to play through the first chapter of the game, which should be a few hours long depending on what you do. The first chapter of the looter shooter has several side-missions to complete as well to increase the length of your potential playtime.

There’s a lot of replay-ability in the demo as well as you can choose to re-play it as one of the four classes available to choose before starting the demo. The classes available are Technomancer, Pyromancer, Devastator and Trickster. Since the demo’s progress will carry on to the final game, you won’t be losing any progress if you spend time with the demo. I’m personally planning on finishing the demo with all four classes soon, earlier today I finished my Technomancer and Trickster run, with both of them being quite different experiences.

Players should also note that although both the demo and final game will have full crossplay support, carrying over demo progress is a bit complicated. Developers People Can Fly announced earlier that progress can only be carried over in the same console families i.e PS4 to PS5 works fine but PS4 or PS5 to Xbox Series X or PC won’t work.

Outriders will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC for $59.99 (or bitcoin system equivalents) on April 1.