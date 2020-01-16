Overwatch update version 2.81 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new Overwatch update brings the Lunar Year event. This is the year of Rat and Blizzard Entertainment has released an update today adding the new Lunar Year event.

Overwatch update 2.81 patch notes can be read below.

Overwatch Update Version 2.81 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

LUNAR NEW YEAR 2019

Get ready to celebrate the Year of the Rat!

This year, we’re celebrating Lunar New Year with new seasonal items including legendary skins like Face Changer Sombra, Mask Dancer Moira, Samul Nori Lúcio, and Opera Brigitte. Experience the third competitive season of our Capture the Flag mode, in addition to a brand new game mode called Blitz CTF.

GENERAL UPDATES

Feature Update: Party Flex for Role Queue

Unsure of which role you want to play? Now, party members who queue for any game mode with Role Queue enabled can select multiple roles, indicating what they’re willing to play in the next game.

Your other party members’ role choices and Competitive Play skill ratings may affect which roles you are eligible to choose, or which role you can play. For example, if you selected all three roles (Tank, Damage, Healing) to indicate your willingness to play any of them, and then two other party members choose Support, you will not get to play Support in the next game.

Custom Game Options

The Lobby section of Custom Game Settings has a new option “Data Center Preference”. This option provides the game creator with more control over where the game will be hosted. The default “Best Available” choice automatically provides the creator with the best quality connection available to them. We only suggest choosing a specific datacenter if no single datacenter can simultaneously provide the best connection to all players. This is usually only the case when the players participating in the custom game are located in different geographic regions of the world.

Spectate and Replay Updates

Added a new hotkey, “Spectate toggle 3P camera side”, which changes the shoulder you’re looking over for the player you’re spectating while using the simple third-person spectator camera option

Added a new hotkey, “Toggle normal / simple 3P spectator camera”, which toggles between the two third-person camera modes while spectating

Updated the death camera to quickly shift from where you were looking to where your killer is, to make it easier to see if you were killed by someone behind you or to your side

Updated the simple third-person spectator camera position for several heroes to have them cover less of the screen

Fixed an issue that caused zooming in and out while in the simple third-person camera to appear choppy

Transitioning into or out of first person no longer causes the camera to clip inside the hero’s head

Fixed several camera smoothness and popping issues

HERO UPDATES

Baptiste

Immortality Field

Maximum duration reduced from 8 to 5 seconds

Cooldown increased from 20 to 25 seconds

Amplification Matrix

Ultimate cost increased by 20%

Developer Comment: Immortality Field ended up being too powerful when placed in locations that were safe from enemy fire, such as around corners. Reducing its uptime will help address this case while remaining strong at saving teammates out in the open.

Mei

Endothermic Blaster (Primary Fire)

Slowing effect now reduces enemy movement speed from 20-70%, down from 30-90%

Slowing effect duration reduced from 1.5 to 1.0 second

Developer Comment: The slowing effect of Mei’s primary fire can sometimes feel too difficult to escape. Lowering the amount it slows by and the duration it lasts for will make it easier to react to. The time required to completely freeze a target remains the same.

D.Va

Boosters

Cooldown decreased from 5 to 3 seconds

Developer Comment: The lower cooldown on her mobility will enable D.Va to more readily swap between playing offensively and defensively.

Orisa

Fortify

Damage reduction reduced from 50% to 40%

Developer Comment: Orisa has been a little too difficult to deal with while Fortify is active, so we’re reducing the amount of damage reduction to give enemies more effective damage during this time.

Hanzo

Storm Bow (Primary Fire)

Maximum projectile speed reduced from 125 to 110

Developer Comment: The increased projectile speed Hanzo received in his rework ended up making his arrows too good at longer ranges. Decreasing the speed will reduce his sniping capability while still keeping him strong at mid-range.

Doomfist

Rising Uppercut

Recovery time increased from 0.2 to 0.35 seconds

Developer Comment: Rising Uppercut followed immediately by his primary fire is a little too effective of a combo on its own, so we’re increasing the time enemies have to react to it.

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug that caused toggle crouch to work inconsistently when high precision mouse input is enabled

Fixed a bug that caused a small number of games containing very high-skill players to have greatly reduced SR gains and losses

Workshop Fixed an issue preventing Go To Assemble Heroes from working in Assault and Hybrid Fixed an issue preventing Sombra Dummy Bots from being able to hack health packs



Maps

Temple of Anubis

Fixed a bug where some heroes could get stuck behind one of the rocks outside of point B

Eichenwalde

Fixed a bug that could cause Wrecking Ball to become temporarily stuck when using his Piledriver in a specific location

Fixed a location where Doomfist could get stuck

Junkertown

Fixed a bug that allowed some players to stand on a wall near the final checkpoint

Fixed a bug that allowed Sombra’s Translocator and Baptiste’s Immortality Field to land in an unintended place between the stairs and wall near point A

Dorado

Fixed a bug that caused the ivy growing on the wall between points A and B to block projectiles

Rialto

Fixed a bug that could cause Winston and Sigma to become stuck between the wall, bridge, and gondola outside of Point A

Watchpoint: Gibraltar

Fixed a bug that caused Baptiste’s Immortality Field to disappear when thrown in a specific spot outside of the first Attacker’s spawn

Heroes

Baptiste

Fixed a bug that could cause Immortality Field to not deploy or get destroyed while deploying in some situations

Mercy

Fixed a bug that caused Mercy’s gold staff and pistol to disappear while using Valkyrie when viewing in 3rd person

Tracer

Fixed a bug allowing players to swap heroes while using Recall

Sigma

Fixed a bug that could cause Sigma’s shield to fail to deploy

Symmetra

Fixed a bug where destroying Symmetra’s teleporter during construction briefly allowed her to make another without going on cooldown

Overwatch is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.