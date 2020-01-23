Overwatch update version 2.82 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Overwatch update 2.82 patch notes are available to view below. It is mostly related to bug fixes and also resolves an issue with Lucio.

Overwatch Update Version 2.82 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed an issue that prevented Find Group from working when using a controller

Fixed an issue that could cause mispredicted movement (rubber banding) for fast movement abilities

Fixed an issue that could cause spawn doors on multiple maps to not behave as intended

Fixed an issue that prevented the “Year of the Rat” spray from being included in Lunar New Year event loot boxes

Lúcio

Fixed an issue that caused Lúcio’s eyebrows to appear disconnected from his head while wearing his “Samul Nori” Lunar New Year skin

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.