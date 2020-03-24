News, Patch Notes

Overwatch Update Version 2.85 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

March 24, 2020
Khurram Imtiaz
Overwatch update version 2.85 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes. This includes a general update that now allows achievements listed on the career profile page to be earned in quick play classic.

GENERAL UPDATES

  • Achievements listed on the Career Profile page can now be earned in Quick Play Classic

BUG FIXES

General

  • Fixed several AI pathing issues in the Archives missions
  • Reduced volume of Slicer’s pre-attack sound in Uprising as they were previously a bit too prominent

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.


