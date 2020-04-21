Overwatch update version 2.87 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for the game has implemented a number of bug fixes. You can check out the full Overwatch update 2.87 patch notes below.
Overwatch Update Version 2.87 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
BUG FIXES
Heroes
Baptiste
- Fixed a bug that caused Baptiste’s Immortality Field disc to look very large in his Highlight Intros
D.Va
- Fixed a bug where D.Va’s Mech could spawn in facing the wrong direction in the spawn room, and D.Va could eject facing the wrong way during Self Destruct or Mech destruction
Echo
- Fixed a bug that caused Echo to not respect the Toggle Booster option when she clones D.Va
- (CTF Game Modes) Fixed a bug that caused Echo to drop the flag when Duplicate ends
- Fixed a bug with Echo’s Duplicate where she would sometimes not play voice lines while duplicating D.Va
- Fixed a bug with Echo’s Duplicate where she would use Winston’s voice instead of her own after completing Primal Rage
Junkrat
- Fixed a bug that caused Junkrat’s weapon accuracy statistic to always display 100%
Tracer
- Fixed a bug where Tracer could blink to an unintended location on Hollywood, near point A
Workshop
- Fixed a bug where a player’s position could be incorrect when queried in Workshop
The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.