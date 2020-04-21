Overwatch update version 2.87 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game has implemented a number of bug fixes. You can check out the full Overwatch update 2.87 patch notes below.

Overwatch Update Version 2.87 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

BUG FIXES

Heroes

Baptiste

Fixed a bug that caused Baptiste’s Immortality Field disc to look very large in his Highlight Intros

D.Va

Fixed a bug where D.Va’s Mech could spawn in facing the wrong direction in the spawn room, and D.Va could eject facing the wrong way during Self Destruct or Mech destruction

Echo

Fixed a bug that caused Echo to not respect the Toggle Booster option when she clones D.Va

(CTF Game Modes) Fixed a bug that caused Echo to drop the flag when Duplicate ends

Fixed a bug with Echo’s Duplicate where she would sometimes not play voice lines while duplicating D.Va

Fixed a bug with Echo’s Duplicate where she would use Winston’s voice instead of her own after completing Primal Rage

Junkrat

Fixed a bug that caused Junkrat’s weapon accuracy statistic to always display 100%

Tracer

Fixed a bug where Tracer could blink to an unintended location on Hollywood, near point A

Workshop

Fixed a bug where a player’s position could be incorrect when queried in Workshop

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.