Overwatch update version 2.89 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
Overwatch Update Version 2.89 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
BUG FIXES
General
- [PC-Only] Fixed a stability issue for users with Nvidia SLI or AMD Crossfire configurations
- Fixed a Custom Game loading issue for Mei’s Snowball Offensive game mode
- Fixed an issue with the Anniversary loot box screen camera focusing on the Anniversary lobby background resulting in loot box content confusion
Heroes
Ashe
- Fixed a bug with the Little Red Ashe skin animating incorrectly when canceling out of the Take a Knee emote
Baptiste
- Fixed a bug with Baptiste’s Immortality Field disc displaying too large during his highlight intro preview pose
Echo
- Fixed a bug where the kill feed could display an Echo clone’s death without it actually being destroyed
Orisa
- Fixed a bug where Orisa’s Halt! ability would leave a fire effect on the ground if using the Demon skin
