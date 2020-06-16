Overwatch update version 2.91 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game is available to download now for all platforms. It adds new content and includes several bug fixes and character balance changes.

Get the complete Overwatch update 2.91 patch notes below.

Overwatch Update Version 2.91 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch)

2019 OVERWATCH LEAGUE MVP SKIN: ALIEN ZARYA

Celebrate the 2019 Overwatch League MVP with the Alien Zarya skin! This skin is a unique combination of influences. Her extraterrestrial form features nodes that respond to Zarya’s Particle Cannon charge and facial tentacles that glow in her signature pink, while her sleek suiting is inspired by retro fashion. Learn more about the skin and the League within the Overwatch League menu!

GENERAL UPDATES

New Feature: Priority Requeue for Collapsed Games

If a competitive game collapses due to a player leaving early, you are now granted a priority requeue the next time you queue to play. You will see a small icon on the interface to denote this status. When you queue for a game with priority queue status, the matchmaker tries to prioritize finding an appropriate game for you. This normally results in significantly lower times waiting in queue.

HERO UPDATES

ECHO

Focusing Beam felt slightly too long-ranged given how lethal it has the potential to be. Echo may have to get a bit closer to utilize the ability but certainly has the mobility to do so.

Focusing Beam

Range reduced from 20 to 16 meters

GENJI

We’re looking to strengthen Genji’s close-range combat effectiveness to help solidify his viability as a mobile burst-damage hero. We’ll keep a close eye on his overall power as we’re increasing both the flexibility of Deflect and improving the shuriken damage consistency at the same time.

Shuriken

General

Damage increased from 28 to 30

Secondary Fire

Spread reduced from 12 to 9

Deflect

Duration increased from 1.5 to 2 seconds

Can now be cancelled manually

HANZO

The previous combination of changes to the projectile speed and the damage of Storm Arrows impacted Hanzo more than intended so we’re reverting the Storm Arrow damage back its previous value.

Storm Arrows

Damage increased from 60 to 70

ORISA

Halt!

Increased sound effects volume

WORKSHOP UPDATES

New Workshop Actions

Attach Players

Detach Players

Start Forcing Player Position

Stop Forcing Player Position

New Workshop Values

Is In Alternate Form

Is Duplicating

Hero Being Duplicated

BUG FIXES

General

Deathmatch – Fixed a bug where the end of round flow music would not transition properly

Fixed a bug in which custom game settings were sometimes being reverted to default between rounds of a Control map or when causing one’s own death while Respawn as Random Hero is active

Custom games will no longer shut down due to server load issues when using Mei’s primary fire with a 0% freeze rate

Fixed a bug where custom game lobby privacy settings were reset when importing a share code

Heroes

Echo

Fixed a bug that would allow Reinhardt’s Charge to hit Echo when using her Duplicate ability

Fixed a bug where Echo would lose her ultimate charge if she dies with her ultimate target confirmation active

Fixed a bug with Echo becoming stuck in her Focusing Beam animation

Fixed a bug where a cloned hero’s communication wheel settings would not copy over properly

Mei

Fixed a bug that would cause Mei’s hat to fall off when using Cryo-Freeze while wearing her Mei-rry skin

Fixed a bug with Mei’s drone not animating correctly at the end of her Blizzard ultimate ability

Sombra

Fixed a bug where Sombra could sometimes hack people right as they started an ability that would prevent hacking (i.e. Wraithform, Meteor Strike)

Symmetra

Fixed a bug where Symmetra Turrets could be placed on certain spawn doors

Workshop

Fixed a bug in which restarting a rule that was using the Wait action and then executing the same Wait action on the same frame could cause the action to wait forever

Fixed a bug in which using a chased variable for the rate or destination of the Chase action that was modifying it would cause incorrect behavior

Fixed a bug in which the final objective of an Assault, Hybrid, or Escort map could be completed when Disable Built-In Game Mode Completion was in effect

Fixed a bug in which reaching 100% distance or capture progress on the final objective of an Assault, Hybrid, or Escort map would cause endless beeping if Disable Built-In Game Mode Completion was in effect

Fixed a bug which caused the Stop Transforming Throttle action not to work

The Is Using Ultimate value now returns true when D.Va is using either of her ultimate abilities

The Is Using Ultimate value now returns true for the first few frames of Echo’s ultimate (After the first few frames, check the new Is Duplicating value)

The Is Using Ultimate value now returns true for Ashe only while B.O.B. is alive

Fixed a bug which caused the Respawn action to stop working for players that had recently been resurrected

Fixed rules with Echo as the designated hero not always executing correctly during or after her ultimate

Fixed the Is Primary Fire value sometimes returning incorrect values after Winston’s ultimate and during Hanzo’s Storm Arrows ability

The Is Using Ability 2 value no longer returns true for Widowmaker if her only existing Venom Mine has been fired off the map

Fixed a bug where script error messages remained on screens for certain subroutine errors even after fixing the issue in the editor

Fixed a bug preventing Set Objective Description from working when executed prior to the player spawning in

Fixed a bug preventing Disable Built-In Game Mode Announcer from working in certain modes

Fixed a bug preventing the Damage Over Time effects from occurring when first starting the Molten Floor Workshop Preset

Fixed a bug preventing Set Match Time from being able to be used while in Assemble Heroes in CTF

Fixed a bug preventing certain abilities from triggering Dealt/Received Knockback Events (Junkrat’s self-knockback from Concussive Mine, Doomfist’s Rocket Punch, and Reinhardt’s Rocket Hammer)

Fixed a bug preventing Sigma’s Ultimate Ability from working properly when gravity settings were altered via Workshop or Custom Game Settings

Fixed a bug preventing the names of Dummy Bots from properly showing up in Kill Cams, POTGs, and End of Match Summaries

Fixed a bug where Destroy All Dummy Bots failed to work in certain scenarios

Overwatch is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.