Overwatch update version 2.93 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game implements a number of fixes related to the career profile page. Other changes include character balance adjustments and more. Get the complete Overwatch update 2.93 patch notes below.

Overwatch Update Version 2.93 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)

GENERAL UPDATES

New Feature: Career Profile Improvements

The Career Profile page has been redesigned to provide a better, more streamlined experience when viewing player profiles. Aside from the brand new look, we’ve also added some new quality-of-life features:

Game mode play time has been added to the overview section, so you can see exactly how much time you’ve spent in modes like Competitive Play or any of the community’s creative Workshop modes

Statistics are displayed in a tabular format, separated by “Average/10 min”, “Best”, “Total”, providing a cleaner, more readable view

In-game achievements are grouped by category, and can be filtered by what you’ve earned and have yet to unlock

Player Icons are now grouped by category and can be filtered by hero and owned status

General

Capture the Flag in-game achievements have been moved to the Maps category

Added additional playback languages for Echo’s Duplicate ability video

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug with the FFA arcade game mode that caused 1P and 3P spectating to not function

Fixed a bug with the FFA arcade game mode that caused the Defeat screen to display for the winning team

Fixed a bug with the FFA arcade game mode not adding Replays for players within the match

Fixed a bug that caused Echo’s primary fire sound to play too loudly when using the “No Ammunition Requirement” setting

Fixed a bug in Custom Games that caused the Deathmatch announcer voice line to incorrectly state total kills remaining if the game mode was set to a custom score

Fixed a bug with incorrect team colors displaying for the winning team after a match concludes

Fixed a bug that prevented the jump landing sound effect to play if holding down the jump keybind

Fixed a bug in Tutorial that caused training bots to not display their health bars

Fixed a bug with the Role Select screen not appearing properly on multiple main menu screens for non-group leaders

Fixed a bug in Capture the Flag that caused the contesting sound effect to not change in pitch based on the flag’s proximity to the capture point

Heroes

Ashe

Fixed a bug where the Viper can clip through the camera if Ashe is jumping and firing while aiming down her sights

Doomfist

Fixed a bug that allowed Doomfist to scale a wall in Junkertown when using an emote

D.Va

Fixed a bug where D.Va’s Micro Missiles were not being affected by damage boost abilities

Genji

Fixed a bug with the Deflect sound effect not matching the duration of the ability

Fixed a bug that would cause Genji to take projectile damage during a Deflect if too close to an enemy

Hanzo

Fixed a bug with Sonic Arrow not giving vision through walls when deflected by Genji

Wrecking Ball

Fixed a bug where Wrecking Ball could use Grappling Claw without transitioning into ball form

Fixed a bug with Minefield where some mines could become stuck inside terrain on Temple of Anubis

Overwatch is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.