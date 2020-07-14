Overwatch update version 2.93 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for the game implements a number of fixes related to the career profile page. Other changes include character balance adjustments and more. Get the complete Overwatch update 2.93 patch notes below.
Overwatch Update Version 2.93 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch)
GENERAL UPDATES
New Feature: Career Profile Improvements
The Career Profile page has been redesigned to provide a better, more streamlined experience when viewing player profiles. Aside from the brand new look, we’ve also added some new quality-of-life features:
- Game mode play time has been added to the overview section, so you can see exactly how much time you’ve spent in modes like Competitive Play or any of the community’s creative Workshop modes
- Statistics are displayed in a tabular format, separated by “Average/10 min”, “Best”, “Total”, providing a cleaner, more readable view
- In-game achievements are grouped by category, and can be filtered by what you’ve earned and have yet to unlock
- Player Icons are now grouped by category and can be filtered by hero and owned status
General
- Capture the Flag in-game achievements have been moved to the Maps category
- Added additional playback languages for Echo’s Duplicate ability video
BUG FIXES
General
- Fixed a bug with the FFA arcade game mode that caused 1P and 3P spectating to not function
- Fixed a bug with the FFA arcade game mode that caused the Defeat screen to display for the winning team
- Fixed a bug with the FFA arcade game mode not adding Replays for players within the match
- Fixed a bug that caused Echo’s primary fire sound to play too loudly when using the “No Ammunition Requirement” setting
- Fixed a bug in Custom Games that caused the Deathmatch announcer voice line to incorrectly state total kills remaining if the game mode was set to a custom score
- Fixed a bug with incorrect team colors displaying for the winning team after a match concludes
- Fixed a bug that prevented the jump landing sound effect to play if holding down the jump keybind
- Fixed a bug in Tutorial that caused training bots to not display their health bars
- Fixed a bug with the Role Select screen not appearing properly on multiple main menu screens for non-group leaders
- Fixed a bug in Capture the Flag that caused the contesting sound effect to not change in pitch based on the flag’s proximity to the capture point
Heroes
Ashe
- Fixed a bug where the Viper can clip through the camera if Ashe is jumping and firing while aiming down her sights
Doomfist
- Fixed a bug that allowed Doomfist to scale a wall in Junkertown when using an emote
D.Va
- Fixed a bug where D.Va’s Micro Missiles were not being affected by damage boost abilities
Genji
- Fixed a bug with the Deflect sound effect not matching the duration of the ability
- Fixed a bug that would cause Genji to take projectile damage during a Deflect if too close to an enemy
Hanzo
- Fixed a bug with Sonic Arrow not giving vision through walls when deflected by Genji
Wrecking Ball
- Fixed a bug where Wrecking Ball could use Grappling Claw without transitioning into ball form
- Fixed a bug with Minefield where some mines could become stuck inside terrain on Temple of Anubis
Overwatch is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.