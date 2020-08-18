Overwatch update version 2.96 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the patch notes for this update.
The new update for the game implements a number of bug fixes for the general gameplay and heroes. Get the details on this patch below.
Overwatch Update Version 2.96 Full Patch Notes (August 18 Update)
BUG FIXES
General
- Fixed a bug that caused player names to not appear properly when viewing a replay
- Fixed a bug allowing turrets to get placed in invalid locations
- Fixed an issue with the Union Jack spray appearing incorrectly
Heroes
Genji
- Fixed a bug where Swift Strike would not deal damage if used on a target that is against a wall
Mei
- Fixed a bug that caused Ice Wall to boost characters upwards inconsistently
- Fixed a bug allowing Ice Wall to be placed on top of Mei’s Cryo-Freeze
Mercy
- Fixed a bug that caused yellow orbs to not display over deceased allies
Zenyatta
- Fixed a bug that caused Zenyatta’s melee animation to not appear properly when using melee to cancel out of a secondary fire charge
- Fixed a bug that caused primary and secondary fire to not activate properly after dying, in rare cases