Paper Mario: The Origami King update version 1.01 is available to download now for Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Paper Mario: The Origami King implements a number of fixes including one for a game-breaking bug. This could have resulted in the player getting stuck near the end of the game if they failed to follow a certain chain of events.

Paper Mario: The Origami King Update Version 1.01 Full Patch Notes

Overall Fixes