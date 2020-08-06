Paper Mario: The Origami King update version 1.01 is available to download now for Nintendo Switch. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for Paper Mario: The Origami King implements a number of fixes including one for a game-breaking bug. This could have resulted in the player getting stuck near the end of the game if they failed to follow a certain chain of events.
Paper Mario: The Origami King Update Version 1.01 Full Patch Notes
Overall Fixes
- Fixed an issue in which you would be unable to enter the Spring of Rainbows in Shangri-Spa.
Note: If you have already encountered this issue, you will now be able to proceed normally.
- Fixed an issue in which players were unable to hit the Toad on top of the fountain in Shroom City.
Note: If you have already encountered this issue, you will now be able to proceed normally.
- Fixed an issue where Black Shy Guy would not be registered in the Gallery of the Musée Champignon—even if you have previously defeated one.
Note: If you have already encountered this issue, return to Scorching Sandpaper West after the sun has returned and defeat Black Shy Guy once more to add him to your Gallery.
- Fixed an issue in the Ninja Attraction in which, depending on the state of the player, certain Ninji enemies were undefeatable and halted progression.
Note: If you have already encountered this issue, you will now be able to proceed normally.
- Fixed an issue in which the game would occasionally hard lock in the Rubber Band boss battle.
- Fixed an issue in the Battle Lab in which the score would not be properly registered after solving 33 or more lineups in Speed Rings in the Ring Trainer.
Note: Previously registered scores will not change. New scores will be registered correctly after downloading this update data.
- Fixed an issue in which you could obtain an item from outside of a certain coffin in the Temple of Shrooms. This fix also corrects a related error involving hints from the Love Toad in Toad Town.
Note: If you’ve already obtained the item from outside of the coffin, the Love Toad’s hint error will be resolved.
- Fixed an issue in Overlook Mountain in which the event of looking up at Overlook Tower would occasionally occur from the bottom of the hill.