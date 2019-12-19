Path of Exile update version 1.32 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

There is a minor hotfix released today for Path of Exile on PS4 and Xbox One. The official update version is 3.9.0e for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes.

Path of Exile Update Version 1.32 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

Console Specific

Fixed a client crash while using Alt Behaviour on some active skills.

General Improvements

Fixed an incorrect quest state for unlocking Citadels.

Fixed a bug where Zana missions could offer Elder Guardian Maps earlier than intended. The minimum tier before these maps are offered by Zana missions is now 14.

Fixed a bug where Incubators could be used on items they’re not intended for.

Fixed a bug in Metamorph League where organs could be placed in the Anointing slot, resulting in a crash.

Made further adjustments to stop items getting stuck in Watchstone Altars.

Fixed a client crash occurring when using Dynamite in Delve Mines.

Fixed another client crash occurring with Pestilent Strike.

Another potential fix for a client crash in Metamorph League when encountering Tane Octavius.

Fixed an instance crash that can occur during The Awakener fight.

Path of Exile is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.