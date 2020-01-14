Path of Exile update version 1.34 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Path of Exile is a free-to-play loot-RPG from Grinding Gear. It first launched for PC and was later ported to the Xbox One. The PS4 port arrived last year and continues to receive updates along with other versions of the game.

Path of Exile update 1.34 full patch notes for PS4 and Xbox One can be seen below.

Path of Exile Update Version 1.34 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Console Specific Changes

Fixed a bug which could cause a black screen when you launched your client.

Fixed a client crash that could occur in the Anointing UI.

Fixed a client crash that could occur when using a sextant.

Fixed a client crash that could occur when interacting with watchstones.

Added ‘Watchstone’ category to the trade market.

Metamorph improvements:

Added a new vendor recipe for Metamorph organs. Three of any organs can be given to receive a random organ differing from those offered, with random rewards.

Fixed a bug which caused Metamorph bosses to become unfreezable. They can once again be frozen, however they have a higher ailment threshold relative to map bosses with similar amounts of Life.

Adjusted a number of Metamorph skills, including the Reliquarian’s Firestorm, the Shavronne & Brutus Hover Slam, Tentacle Miscreation projectile skills, the tracking Mortar skills (including those used by Oriath zombies and Kitava’s Heralds), Burning and Caustic Ground-creating skills and several others. In general, these will now either deal less damage or be easier to avoid.

Increased the timeout for the Tane’s Laboratory area closing when empty.

Fixed an uncommon case where Metamorph organs were missing when the area had been cleared.

Fixed a bug where players could sometimes get trapped in the vat in Tane’s Laboratory.

Fixed some of Tane’s talk options being available at the wrong time.

Visual effects from monsters that give organs dying now correctly remain rather than being removed shortly after.

Atlas improvements:

Fixed the incorrect Atlas quest information being shown after migrating a character.

Fixed a bug where Citadels were still being hidden when the boss encounter was not available.

Fixed a bug where Influence items were not dropping from monsters in maps influenced by Conquerors of the Atlas (they could drop from chests).

Fixed a bug where the “Defeat Conquerors Conditionally” challenge conditions were sometimes not completing correctly.

Fixed a bug where the Conquerors of the Atlas bosses would retarget when taunted.

Added new lore objects to the Conqueror of the Atlas boss areas.

The Awakener fight:

The Awakener has been decreased to level 81 from 84 at Awakening levels 1 to 5, increasing by one for each additional Awakening level. He is still level 84 at Awakening level 8, and this only affects the item levels of his drops.

Specifically reduced the damage on a majority of The Awakener’s skills at everything below Awakening level 8.

Prevented the storms in The Awakener fight from being able to occupy the space near the arena entrance, so you no longer can enter and be inside a storm.

Changed the behaviour of the storms so they no longer pursue the player or their minions. Instead they more organically maneuvere the arena in a way that should cause more openings to travel around freely while still applying some limitation.

Adjusted The Awakener Storm and Desolation skills to do less damage to minions.

Increased the damage of The Awakener’s Multiclone Beam skill.

Fixed a bug which could result in the Awakener fight not progressing if he traveled too far in a single Throne Phase.

Fixed issues when playing in a party where the effects from the Meteor skills could be invisible.

Improved the visibility of the The Awakener’s Desolation ground effects.

Removed the blocking terrain from the stairs in The Awakener arena.

Other fixes and improvements:

Added 3D art for The Ivory Tower unique body armour.

Fixed a bug where Awakened Cast on Crit was adding a cooldown to supported skills.

Fixed the new influence gem level mods incorrectly snapshotting.

Fixed a bug in some cases where the Volatile Dead limit was not being enforced.

Fixed more cases where multiple Vaal Side areas could spawn attached to an area.

Fixed a bug where Sulphite could not be gathered in areas above level 83.

Fixed the item filter settings not saving when using languages other than English.

Fixed a bug where updating an item filter on the website would de-select it in-game.

Fixed item names displaying incorrectly on rare items when using the Russian language.

Re-straightened the curved paths on the world map.

Fixed a bug after migrating a character that could cause Citadels to be missing.

Fixed another client crash that could occur at Legion encounters.

Fixed a client crash when supporting some skills with Arrow Nova Support.

Fixed an instance and client crash that could occur during a Metamorph encounter.

Fixed an instance crash that could occur in certain Betrayal states.

Fixed a rare instance crash that could occur in Mao Kun.

Path of Exile is out now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.