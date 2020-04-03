Path of Exile update version 1.44 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Path of Exile implements a number of bug fixes and console-specific changes. Get the complete list of Path of Exile update 1.44 patch notes below.

Path of Exile Update Version 1.44 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

[PS4] 3.10.1c Patch Notes

Console-Specific

Fixed a bug which could cause Delirium encounters to unexpectedly end.

Fixed a bug which would prevent map completion notifications from appearing.

Fixed a bug which would cause Snipe to not target properly.

Fixed a bug where instant skills bound to ‘X’ would cause interaction issues in town areas. A bug remains when interacting with NPCs in the non-town areas, which is being worked on.

Fixed a client crash within the Delve Stash Tab.

Improved performance within the Library areas.

Changed the hotkey combo to reclaim equipped Microtransactions to ‘LS+Circle’

Updated Neversink loot filters to version 7.82.

Added a control legend for assigning skills.

Delirium Improvements

Active Legion encounters now cause Delirium mist to pause its movement during both the Frozen phase and the Combat phase (previously was just the Frozen phase).

Active Blight encounters now cause Delirium mist to pause its movement while you are within a large radius of Blight Portals, rather than the Ichor Pump. This is because Blight Portals can sometimes spawn very far away!

Reduced the height of Delirium reward bars so that the top of the images is actually where you receive rewards.

Reduced the volume of Vengeful Skyfire’s meteor impact sound effects.

Reduced the value of “Auras from your Skills grant 0.2% of Life Regenerated per second to you and Allies” found on the Replenishing Presence notable to 0.1%.

The Purposeful Harbinger notable now grants “Aura Buffs from Skills have 10% increased Effect on you for each Herald affecting you”.

All sources of “x% increased Effect of Auras on you” now instead grant “x% increased Effect of Non-Curse Auras from your Skills on you”.

The Large Cluster Jewel which grants 12% increased Damage with Bows now also grants 12% increased Damage Over Time with Bow Skills.

The split-versions of Sporeplume can no longer be affected by Delirium modifiers.

Arrows can no longer stick in walls in Simulacrum areas.

Fixed a bug where Simulacrum Splinters dropped immediately following an Incursion encounter, rather than being accumulated and then dropped in stacks at the conclusion of a Delirium encounter.

Fixed a bug where monsters that were killed while submerged (below the ground) couldn’t drop Simulacrum Splinters.

Fixed a bug where placing a Map and a Simulacrum into a Map Device and then activating the Map Device would consume both items, rather than display an error.

Fixed a bug where off-hand attacks were sometimes not being made when using the Hollow Palm Technique keystone.

Fixed a bug where temporary monsters created by Delirium modifiers (such as Crushing Leap) could themselves gain Delirium modifiers.

Fixed a bug where monsters with the Crushing Leap Delirium modifier could track your location even after you ran until it was off-screen, allowing it to Leap Slam towards you unexpectedly.



Fixed a bug where running far away from Kosis, The Revelation while he was casting his Beam skill and then returning would cause him to visually stop taking actions.

Fixed a bug where Delirium Volatiles remained visible, though inactive, if they were killed by the Delirium mist receding.

General Improvements

Sirus, Awakener of Worlds will now only use his Meteor and Corridor skills when his Apparition is not using a skill.

Conquerors can no longer spawn in a region if you already have their Watchstone from that Region. This only applies until you can access Sirus, Awakener of Worlds.

Conquerors can no longer spawn in the corner regions of the Atlas if you had already encountered them until you encounter a different Conqueror in a corner region.

Updated the Atlas Inventory hovers to make it clearer when a Conqueror cannot spawn in a given region.

Added a warning to the map device which displays when you insert a map of a tier that isn’t high enough to spawn a Conqueror.

Regions now must have a Citadel to be able to spawn Influence on the Atlas.

The progress towards a Watchstone can now be seen when hovering over Citadels.

Influence indicators in the Map Stash Tab now only display on Maps that have a Map Tier that is equal to or greater than what is required for the current tier Conqueror encounter of that region.

Added a notification that displays when unlocking Favourite Map slots.

Experience during Delve encounters is now accumulated and granted upon completion of the encounter.

Improved performance in the Library tilesets.

Re-enabled Hector Titucius, Eternal Servant’s Charge skill.

Optimised the performance of Challenger Trophies.

Added audio to Radiant Scorching Ray Effect (which is also used by the Balefire unique Opal Sceptre).

Updated audio of the Golden Bladefall Effect and Demonic Bladefall Effect microtransactions.

Fixed a bug where your character became invisible when teleported by Sirus, Awakener of Worlds into his maze while you were using Celestial Leap Slam.

Fixed a bug which granted access to the Sirus, Awakener of Worlds encounter after obtaining 16 Watchstones, rather than the intended 20 Watchstones.

Fixed a bug where the displayed amount of Life that you had could become out of sync with the actual amount of Life that you had, causing it to appear as though you were not at full life. This could commonly occur when using Blood Rage.

Fixed a bug where skills supported by both Arrow Nova Support and High-Impact/Blastchain Mine Supports didn’t create projectiles when the payload arrow impacted the ground.

Fixed a bug introduced in 3.10.0 where increases and reductions to Damage with Claws wasn’t being applied when Unarmed while using the Rigwald’s Curse unique amulet.

Fixed a bug where the Snow Cloak buff granted by They of Tul didn’t have a description.

Fixed an instance crash that could occur when using Zombies.

Fixed an instance crash that could occur when using the Random Portal variation microtransaction option.

Fixed an instance crash that could occur when using Kinetic Bolt.

Fixed an instance crash that could occur when using Blade Blast.

Fixed an instance crash that could occur when using Herald of Purity.

Fixed an instance crash that could occur when unsocketing Summon Skitterbots.

Fixed an instance crash that could occur when fighting Shield Crabs.

Fixed an instance crash that could occur when fighting Hector Titucius, Eternal Servant.

Fixed a client crash that could occur if you were viewing Zana’s Maps for a mission when a Map was selected and then opened by Zana.

Fixed a client crash that could occur when using Arcane Cloak.

Fixed a client crash that could occur when using Brand Recall on Storm Brands.

Fixed a client crash that could occur during Betrayal Research encounters.

Path of Exile is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.