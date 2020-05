Persona 5 Royal update version 1.02 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Atlus has released a minor update today for the game. This update implements minor text adjustments as per the patch notes. It is quite small in size with a download size under 1 GB.

Persona 5 Royal Update Version 1.02 Full Patch Notes

Made minor text adjustments.

The game is available now for PS4.