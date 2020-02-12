Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers gets high scores from critics

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers releases next week in Japan for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch however the initial reviews are very encouraging.

Developed by Omega Force in cooperation with P-Studio, best known for their Dynasty Warriors games and for creating the “musou” genre, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is quite different from other games in the genre.

According to reviews, the game has a very strong focus on story and will take most players 40-50 hours to complete. This is unlike other musou games which usually have different character campaigns lasting a couple of hours or just around 20 hours of total story time. This makes sense as Scramble is like a sequel to the original in all ways but the name.

Famitsu gave the game 36/40 with all four of their reviewers giving the game 9s. Persona 5 for comparison got 39/40 while the recently released Persona 5 Royal got 37/40.

Although Persona 5 Scramble hasn’t been confirmed for a Western release, we expect it to release before the end of this year.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers releases for the Nintendo Switch and PS4 on February 20, 2020 in Japan.

Thoughts on the spin-off? Let us know in the comments below.