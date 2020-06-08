Phil Spencer: Xbox Game Pass more of a priority than selling consoles

Xbox boss Phil Spencer claims that the company’s strategy does not focus around selling consoles, but instead wants to expand and improve their Xbox Game Pass service.

In a recent interview with BBC talking about the upcoming launch of the Xbox Series X, Spencer stated that its okay if families decide against investing in a new Xbox due to the pandemic.

But our strategy is centred around the player, not the device. If this is not the year when a family wants to make a decision to buy a new Xbox, that’s OK. Our strategy does not revolve around how many Xboxes I sell this year.

Xbox Game Pass has been tremendously successful for Microsoft, with the service now touting over 10 Million users. The service has also been lauded by fans and users for the great and growing collection of games.

Spencer claims that was the plan with their focus being now more on the service instead of selling consoles.

We’re focused on delivering services through Xbox Game Pass, which allows people to build their library for a monthly fee. Backward compatibility means that the console that they have will play thousands and thousands of games. Smart delivery means when they move to the next generation, the games will move with them.

With Microsoft making games available on more platforms like the PC and even releasing exclusives like Cuphead and Ori and the Blind Forest on the Nintendo Switch, the company has switched their focus during the Xbox One generation and looking to expand on that with the Xbox Series X.

Your thoughts on the topic? Do you think this is a good strategy for the Xbox brand? Let us know in the comments below.