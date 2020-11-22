Pikmin 3 Deluxe Review (Nintendo Switch)

Nintendo is continuing to bring some of the Wii U catalogs to their latest hybrid hardware. Pikmin 3 Deluxe is a great game that is made even better on the Nintendo Switch. While it is not much of a visual uplift on Nintendo Switch, there is a big design change that makes playing through the game a completely different experience. This is the addition of co-op that should be a good incentive for even those who have already experience this adventure on the Nintendo Wii U.

Pikmin always felt like a strange game to me. I struggled to understand its appeal so in a way, Pikmin 3 Deluxe was my introduction to the series and I am happy to say it has surpassed my expectations. I can now understand why people loved these little Pikmin that are also incredibly helpful. Most of the gameplay is formulated on a real-time strategy where the players use plant-like Alien creatures that are referred to as Pikmin in the game. Various types of Pikmin can be used during the general gameplay. These can accomplish tasks like collecting treasure, solving puzzles, or defeating enemies. Their strength plays a big part in your strategy.

There is not much of a story to tell here. Your character is an explorer that lands on an Alien planet PNF-404 along with its teammates to scavenge for food. This strange planet shows signs that there will be a good source of food available here. Upon their arrival on this planet, they are forced to separate due to the ship crash landing on the planet. It is at this stage that they first discover the strange Pikmin creatures which help them find each other. Your first task when beginning the game is to look for your teammate, Brittany. At this point, the game is still playable in solo without any choice of the co-op mode.

Once the player manages to collect enough Pikmin and solve puzzles to reach Britany, co-op is finally allowed. Two players can control the different teammates together to exchange and control Pikmin to solve puzzles, fight enemies, and unlock new paths. This adds a new layer of strategy, not to mention it makes the game better to play together with a partner. The co-op aspect works out flawlessly and doesn’t feel forced at all. In fact, I am surprised to see how it makes the game feel like the developer’s original intention were to add co-op and somehow didn’t make the cut for the Nintendo Wii U.

There are some great quality-of-life changes added this time with new difficulty settings, better ways to target and lock-on Pikmin, and additional bonus missions featuring the famous Captain Olimar. The story mode is not that large. The world is divided into different areas, each of which has its unique diverse topography. Your explorer gradually progresses between the different areas while attempting to locate their teammates and scavenging for food on the side. There are fights with regular enemies as well as huge bosses that are fun to figure out.

As mentioned earlier, the more Pikmin you have, the more strength they will carry. Every object needs a specific strength of Pikmin for them to complete their task e.g carrying fruits, attacking enemies, and so on. The new quality-of-life changes have made it easier to work with Pikmin essentially acting as a shortcut when it comes to controlling them. The difficulty levels make it easier for both adults and kids to enjoy this game without expressing any frustration.

Once you are done with the main story, there is still some additional content that is worth giving a chance. One of them is a set of new missions featuring Olimar and Louie. Additionally, all of the DLC that was released for the Wii U version is available from the beginning in this Deluxe edition. If you prefer a more competitive co-op mode, there is always the Bingo Battle that returns from Pikmin 2 with some changes.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe is the same game if you play it solo, but the co-op has completely transformed how it can be expressed. It feels like a different game with the co-op so the Deluxe edition is well worth its price. If you are looking for more of the Pikmin fun, this is a good stop to try until an eventual Pikmin 4 is out.