Pillars of Eternity 2 update version 1.05 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Here are the patch notes for this update.

This new update implements some major fixes including one for corrupted save data, improves compatibility with older save files, and has a host of other fixes.

Get the complete Pillars of Eternity 2 update 1.05 patch notes below.

Pillars of Eternity 2 Update Version 1.05 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)

Major fixes:

– Multiple cases of corrupted save data

– Compatibility with older save files

– Improved stability

– Improved pathfinding

– Various spells issues

Other improvements and fixes:

– Various spells VFX

– Various stuck points

– Lost focus in Ship Management and Item Inspection

– Various minor fixes

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.