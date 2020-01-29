Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville update version 1.06 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville makes some changes to the game including one to Gargantuar’s underwear. The official patch notes also mention character balancing and bug fixes and improvements. Get the details below.

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Update Version 1.06 Full Patch Notes

– Added the Valenbrainz and Luck the Zombie Festivals

– New Customization for Rux Emporium

– Preserve Pasture Turf Takeover Map

– Character Balancing

– Numerous bug fixes and improvements

– Changed Gargantuar’s underware

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.