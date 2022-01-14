Play and Earn; 5 Online Casino and Card games of 2022

With the coronavirus plummeting the economy of the nations to a new low and the world witnessing unemployment, people are looking out for new sources of incoming. Online casino games and online card games have always been around and the masses have indulged in them for a little extra buck on the side. People have been betting real money on them and there has been a huge increase in the number of players recently.

2022 saw a steady rise in the number of new casino games being developed where players can actually bet real money and earn handsomely. This, of course, is not the most stable source of income but with a little luck, people are filling up their pockets and going again for more.

While online poker and online blackjack are some of the more popular games, there are many more which you should know about if you are interested in ‘play-to-earn’. We have compiled a list of online card and casino games which involve real money and real winnings. Here we go.

Classic Poker

How to win- Have/bluff to have the best hand possible.

Classic poker is probably one of the most famous games where betting and real money are involved. Online poker is the same as the offline version. You have to get the best hand using the two cards that are dealt to you along with the 5 cards on the table which are common for everyone. The game is so popular and so diverse that there are multiple variations of it that are almost equally popular to this OG. With the game expanding to national poker tournaments and so on, people place high-value bets and earn truckloads of money on a professional scale.

Because of the way it’s played and the chances to win big, poker does require some skill and mastery of techniques to ace the game. If you are new then only beginner’s luck can save you from losing big in this game. 2022 has seen just too many online poker games with the concept of real money buy-ins to list here. Try out a few of them by checking out the various online casino and online card game sites available on the internet.

Blackjack

How to win- The way to win this game is to reach 21 points or get a higher value than the dealer. Although you have to make sure you do not go over the limit.

Blackjack is quite simple to understand and does not require a lot of practice to be able to get the hang of it. The rule is simple. You have to beat the dealer of the game by reaching as close as you can to 21 points without crossing the barrier of 21. If you cross 21 points then you bust and you’re basically out of the game.

People place huge bets on this game as it can be interesting to predict and winnings are based on a combination of luck and simple mathematics. Just like poker, even blackjack has a number of variations that people play across the globe. All these variations are available online and betting with real money is allowed on all of them. The winnings get as big as the pot and the lucky ones go home happy.

Dummy

How to win- Get rid of all cards with minimum value points

Dummy is basically a version of rummy. A lot of people have recently started to play เกมดัมมี่ ได้เงินจริง through online gaming sites and servers. Here the players are supposed to pick up a card from the pile and discard one card simultaneously. Since the aim is to get rid of all the cards quickly the player has to make smart combinations from the available cards to put down on the table. Once all cards of a player are finished the remaining cards with the rest of the players score them penalty points. Finishing with the minimum points wins you the game.

Bets ranging from low to high value can be placed on this game with a number of variations. This game is quite famous in Europe and the online games released this year are very user-friendly with high value winning chances.

Baccarat

How to win- Reach 9 points or close to 9 points.

Many people think that baccarat is a complex game but in reality, it is one of the simplest online games to play. It is a popular casino game and is famous for getting high-value bets on the plays. The dealer has to deal two cards and the players then bet on the dealer or themselves to win but it can also result in a tie. If neither of them is able to get an 8 or a 9 then an extra card is drawn. This game is known to have low house wins and high profits.

Casinos usually only host high stake plays for baccarat but in online games, the stakes can be a little lower which also makes it a little more fun and accessible to a higher number of players with a lower budget.

Texas Hold’em

How to win- Have/bluff to have the best possible cards on the table

Texas hold’em poker is quite similar to classic poker. Where in classic poker you play against the house, in Texas hold’em the players play against one another. Since no player has an advantage over the other player, this is one of the most ideal games if one wants to gamble with real money.

The online games released in 2022 offer huge buy-in and winning options with real money. There are proper online tournaments and rooms that you can join through various game servers. Of course skill, knowledge, experience, and luck play a huge factor if you are concerned about winning and betting.

Online games that have the option to bet with real money are gaining popularity especially since the coronavirus has come into being. Most play-to-earn games have secure payment gateways to transfer money back and forth for the games. People sometimes win huge amounts wi=hcih simply adds to the excitement and the addiction to such games.