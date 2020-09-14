Gaming, News

PlayStation 5 ‘The Edge’ Promo Video released – Play Has No Limits

September 14, 2020
Danial Arshad Khan
SIE has released a brand new promotional video campaign for their upcoming PlayStation 5 console titled ‘The Edge’ with the tagline – Play has no limits.

Featuring a man coming across a rift in space leading to a supposed expanse of “Play”, the ad features several easter eggs from some of your favorite gaming franchises.

Check out the ad in full below:

Although the ad doesn’t directly feature any games that are supposed to release for the PlayStation 5, SIE did state that future campaigns will have a lot of the games slated for the console to feature in.

Thoughts on the trailer? Let us know.


Danial Arshad Khan

