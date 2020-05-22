Pokémon Home update version 1.1.0 is available to download now on Android and iOS. Here are the full patch notes that list the changelog.

The new app update implements a feature called Battle Data and fixes a bug where Gigantamax Alcremie would not register in the Pokédex. Get the Pokémon Home update 1.1.0 patch notes below.

Pokémon Home Update Version 1.1.0 Changelog and Patch Notes

Pokémon Home – Ver. 1.1.0

Release date: May 22, 2020

Platforms: Android / iOS

File size: 68MB

Additional download (Mobile): No

Patch notes

The Battle Data feature has been implemented.

The bug where the information for Gigantamax Alcremie would sometimes not be registered to the Pokédex has been fixed.

Other issues have been fixed.

The app is available for iOS and Android. It can be used for other Pokémon games and was released after the launch of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield