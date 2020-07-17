Predator Hunting Grounds update version 1.14 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This update adds new predator Katana and Alpha in addition to a new set of cosmetics. For the full details on this update, get the patch notes for Predator Hunting Grounds update 1.14 below.

Predator Hunting Grounds Update Version 1.14 Full Patch Notes

Free Update #3

Unlockable Predator Katana – Now for all players (Level 75)

Unlockable Alpha Predator (Level 100)

New unlockable cosmetics (full list below)

General

General stability fixes

Implemented EOS invite support

Fixed crashes related to executions

Fixed crash related to swapping weapons

Fixed an issue where the AI would sometimes not be able to detect crouched players that were right in front of them

Maps

Backwater Improved lighting throughout the map



New Unlockable Cosmetics

Fireteam Face Paint Fireteam “Bones” Face Paint Pattern

Fireteam Outfit Tints Scout Hostile Camo Tint Recon Hostile Camo Tint Assault Hostile Camo Tint Support Hostile Camo Tint Dutch2025 Hostile Camo Tint

Predator Skin Pattern Tints Scout Skin Pattern Cell Tint Hunter Skin Pattern Cell Tint Berserker Skin Pattern Cell Tint Scout Skin Pattern Blood Tint Hunter Skin Pattern Blood Tint Berserker Skin Pattern Blood Tint Scout Skin Pattern Smash Tint Hunter Skin PatternSmash Tint Berserker Skin Pattern Smash Tint Predator Scout Classic Skin Pattern Swamp Tint Predator Hunter Classic Skin Pattern Swamp Tint Predator Berserker Classic Skin Pattern Swamp Tint Predator Scout Skin Pattern Buried Tint Predator Hunter Skin Pattern Buried Tint Predator Berserker Skin Pattern Buried Tint Predator Scout Skin Pattern Nuke Tint Predator Hunter Skin Pattern Nuke Tint Predator Berserker Skin Pattern Nuke Tint Predator Scout Skin Pattern Menace Tint Predator Hunter Skin Pattern Menace Tint Predator Berserker Skin Pattern Menace Tint

Knife Skins Basilisk Knife Sunburst Skin Teardrop Knife Sunburst Skin Tactical Knife Sunburst Skin Combat Knife Sunburst Skin Stinger Knife Sunburst Skin

Weapon Skins Decoy Skin – 1011-12 Decoy Skin – 2XL Decoy Skin – Grim Tech 19 Decoy Skin – ZR-55 Decoy Skin – 7-06 Decoy Skin – PDW-Z Decoy Skin – CS-12 Decoy Skin – XDB-12 Decoy Skin – DJL-33 Decoy Skin – AR-W Decoy Skin – QR-4 Decoy Skin – GOSL-R Decoy Skin – G-ROW Decoy Skin – 7EN Decoy Skin – SAWZ-50 Decoy Skin – ABR-Z Decoy Skin – RP-103 Decoy Skin – S-RED Decoy Skin – D34-D Decoy Skin – Hammer Head Ruin Skin – 1011-12 Ruin Skin – 2XL Ruin Skin – Grim Tech 19 Ruin Skin – ZR-55 Ruin Skin – 7-06 Ruin Skin – PDW-Z Ruin Skin – CS-12 Ruin Skin – XDB-12 Ruin Skin – DJL-33 Ruin Skin – AR-W Ruin Skin – QR-4 Ruin Skin – GOSL-R Ruin Skin – G-ROW Ruin Skin – 7EN Ruin Skin – SAWZ-50 Ruin Skin – ABR-Z Ruin Skin – RP-103 RuinSkin – S-RED Ruin Skin – D34-D Ruin Skin – Hammer Head Harm Skin – 1011-12 Harm Skin – 2XL Harm Skin – Grim Tech 19 Harm Skin – ZR-55 Harm Skin – 7-06 Harm Skin – PDW-Z Harm Skin – CS-12 Harm Skin – XDB-12 Harm Skin – DJL-33 Harm Skin – AR-W Harm Skin – QR-4 Harm Skin – GOSL-R Harm Skin – G-ROW Harm Skin – 7EN Harm Skin – SAWZ-50 Harm Skin – ABR-Z Harm Skin – RP-103 Harm Skin – S-RED Harm Skin – D34-D Harm Skin – Hammer Head



The game is available now for PS4 and PC.