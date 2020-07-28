Predator Hunting Grounds update version 1.16 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game adds a playable Predator – City Hunter, new Predator gear, and weapon skin variant. In addition to these new features, there are plenty of bug fixes and stability improvements.

Predator Hunting Grounds Update Version 1.16 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Paid DLC

New Playable Predator – City Hunter

Early Access to new Predator gear – Wrist Launcher

Early Access to new Predator weapon skin variant – [Combistick] City Hunter

General

Various crash and stability fixes

Fixed an issue where multiple loading screens would appear if the player rapidly selects their custom loadout multiple times

Fireteam

General Increased stamina parry cost when parrying the Sickle, Katana, Warclub, Combistick, and Elder Sword Increased amount of time before reinforcements mission is available after a Fireteam member is downed Fixed an issue where the player would not see a downed Fireteam member’s nameplate if the player were sprinting or not in line of sight

Weapons G-ROW Fixed an issue that caused the camera to shake excessively when reloading the G-ROW



Predator