Predator Hunting Grounds update version 1.16 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.
The new update for the game adds a playable Predator – City Hunter, new Predator gear, and weapon skin variant. In addition to these new features, there are plenty of bug fixes and stability improvements.
Predator Hunting Grounds Update Version 1.16 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
Paid DLC
- New Playable Predator – City Hunter
- Early Access to new Predator gear – Wrist Launcher
- Early Access to new Predator weapon skin variant – [Combistick] City Hunter
General
- Various crash and stability fixes
- Fixed an issue where multiple loading screens would appear if the player rapidly selects their custom loadout multiple times
Fireteam
- General
- Increased stamina parry cost when parrying the Sickle, Katana, Warclub, Combistick, and Elder Sword
- Increased amount of time before reinforcements mission is available after a Fireteam member is downed
- Fixed an issue where the player would not see a downed Fireteam member’s nameplate if the player were sprinting or not in line of sight
- Weapons
- G-ROW
- Fixed an issue that caused the camera to shake excessively when reloading the G-ROW
Predator
- General
- Reduced second wind cooldown
- Reduced duration of stun after being parried
- Lowered the frequency of Predator clicks when cloaked
- Fixed an issue where the Predator player would not earn XP if the Fireteam member quits while being claimed
- Fixed Predator class previews not resetting when navigating the customization menu
- Weapons
- Alpha Sickle
- Increased damage
- Fixed some animation issues that occurred with Alpha Sickle executions
- Katana
- Fixed an issue where the Katana is not oriented correctly when the Katana skin is unlocked via Field Locker
- Fixed some animation issues that occurred with Katana executions
- Net Gun
- Added slow effect to netted victims
- Lowered requirements to break free from the net
- Fixed an issue where firing the Net Gun at an already netted enemy would not produce any additional feedback
- Smart Disc
- Increased melee damage
