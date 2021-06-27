Project Dragon by IO Interactive will be a 10-year game

Earlier in 2021, Jez Corden of Windows Central stated that Microsoft and IO Interactive were in talks for a new dragon-themed fantasy RPG, dubbed Project Dragon. While it’s too early to share any sort of gameplay details, the final product may look wildly different than the initial pitch, but what’s on paper thus far sounds incredibly ambitious, and represents a completely new direction for IO.

Now today, Jez spoke again on the Xbox Era Podcast saying that he believes Project Dragon is going to be a game that gets content and updates for at least 10 years. If this will be true or not is yet to be seen, because many games before were promised 10 years of updates but always fell short and barely lasted 2-3 years.

Games that are actually going to reach the 10 year mark like GTA V never promised any such things. Getting fans hopes this high might be setting them up for failure, but let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best. Source

Project Dragon

Microsoft is working with several third-party partners as part of its Xbox Global Publishing effort, with the aim of bringing more exclusive high-quality games to Xbox consoles, and indeed, Xbox Game Pass. IO Interactive is one of those teams they are working with. And Project Dragon will be one of the exclusive high-quality games they will be bringing to Xbox.

Project Dragon is going to be a AAA role-playing game with “an ambitious connected world.” Different from the Hitman Series and upcoming Project 007 game IOI is working on. Furthermore, as the code-name gives it away, dragons will be ruling the “large medieval-like world.”

IO Interactive also announced a new studio earlier this year in Barcelona which would be presumably working on Project Dragon separate from their other studios in Copenhagen and Malmo working on Hitman and Project 007.

What are your thoughts on Project Dragon being a 10-year game? Let us know in the comments below and let’s start a discussion.