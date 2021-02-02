PS4 exclusive Judgment announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia release in April

PS4 exclusive Judgment by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio of Yakuza fame and publishers Sega announced today that game is soon arriving on the PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S alongside a surprise Google Stadia version. Judgment for the PS5, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia is set for an April 23 release worldwide for $40.

Like many cross-generation releases, this new release of Judgment will include a wide variety of improvements and features not seen in the original release. The game will now run at 60fps, which is great to see as the game had clear frame rate dips on the PS4 and barely hit its 30fps target during gameplay. There will also be improved load times thanks to both the new PlayStation and Xbox consoles being powered by SSDs. The new Judgement will also include all previously released DLC for free.

I personally loved playing Judgment and it was a very refreshing take on the Yakuza formula, you can read our review here.