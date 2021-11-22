PS5 faceplates patent indicates release coming soon

According to a recent patent listing found on the US Patent office, Sony is possibly working on their own first party faceplates for the PS5.

The patent found by OPAttack is fairly obviously indicating to a first party faceplate for the PS5 with the name of the patent being ‘Cover for Electronic Device’ with the electronic device being the PS5.

We don’t really have any other information regarding the potential faceplates by Sony for the PS5, but since the patent got approved and posted publicly we expect an announcement soon.

Sony has been cracking down on third party manufacturers producing faceplates for the console, with it being known in the industry that Sony is working on their own faceplates.