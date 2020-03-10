PUBG update version 1.38 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

PUBG servers have been taken down ahead of the launch of update 6.2. This is a massive update that adds features like Team Deathmatch and includes many gameplay and balance changes.

Get the full PUBG update version 1.38 patch notes below.

PUBG Update Version 1.38 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

TEAM DEATHMATCH

The long-requested Team Deathmatch mode has now arrived! Intense 8v8 FPP fights on 7 different battlefields pulled from your favorite maps. TDM features classic PUBG gunplay and mechanics with all the fun and action of respawning back into the fight. The boost gauge functions differently in TDM and fills by scoring kills and assists, restoring your health after you haven’t received damage for 5 seconds.

The team with the most kills in 10 minutes, or the first to reach 50 kills wins the round, with 2 round wins securing the match victory.

Game mode overview:

8 vs 8

FPP only

Weapon Spawn Kits

Respawns

No knockdowns

No friendly fire

Jump into TDM through the new Arcade section of the menu.

Gameplay

Grenade Changes

Frag Grenades

Vests now mitigate damage received from Frag Grenades, but vest durability isn’t reduced when taking damage from Frags. Damage mitigation amount is dependent on the level of vest worn by the player, with the same % reduction as for bullet damage.

Frags will deal 20% less damage to prone players.

Item weight increased by 50%. Each Frag Grenade now takes 27 inventory capacity, up from 18.

Pulling the pin of a Frag is now louder and audible from further away.

Smoke Grenades

Decreased fuse time from 3 seconds to 1 second.

Stun Grenades

Increased indirect hit effect radius Up to 6.5m, from 5.5m.

Ringing sound now impacts players through walls This matches the Frag Grenade mechanic, although the impact effects a smaller radius.

Added slight camera shake to players near the explosion.

Default fuse time mechanic: Stuns now explode 0.7 sec after first impact, or after fuse timer runs out, whichever comes first. Fuse time without cooking has been increased to 5 sec. 2.5 second fuse timer when cooking the stun remains unchanged.



Molotov Cocktail

Increased the speed at which fire spreads by 50%.

Fire can now spread slightly further, with an increased damage radius.

Changed the way fire spreads around objects. Fire will now more consistently reach the back side of objects (especially thin objects like trees).

Re-introduced direct damage while standing in fire, in additional to existing damage over time. Players in fire will now take an additional 10 damage per second

Fire now reaches higher and should be obstructed less by small objects.

Frag and Stun Grenade visual effects have also been updated, alongside a more realistic Frag Grenade sound

Right Peeking/Leaning

Historically, when moving to the right around objects in PUBG (without peeking/leaning), much less of your character was shown than if you moved out to the left. This recently received increased visibility in the community, leading to players using this mechanic to their advantage more often, which has led to some frustration.

This mechanic is closely tied to the fundamental design of the PUBG gunplay system, making it difficult to resolve the issue completely without potential adverse changes to the feel of PUBG gunplay.

With that said, as we announced earlier this month in response to community concern, we’ll be making a change in this patch to reduce the advantage gained when peering at your opponent from the right side of objects, by exposing more of the player model.

Players viewing their opponent from the right side of objects will now have more of their body exposed Player’s head will lean slightly more towards the scope when ADS, so that character’s head is more exposed Made adjustments to some weapons to have characters body be more exposed when peering to the right of objects



We will continue to monitor community feedback regarding this change.

Karakin Changes

A few weeks ago, we implemented a loot adjustment for Karakin based on player feedback. Since then we’ve been monitoring games to determine if any further adjustment needs to be made and a couple things have stood out to us. First, healing items are still a bit too hard to find for how frequently people are fighting. Second, Snipers and DMRs are really strong on Karakin.

We’re going to try an updated loot setting that will increase meds, while reducing bandages, SRs, DMRs, and the Win94. We know many of you prefer these guns on Karakin, but we feel that Karakin needs a little more risk for the reward of these weapons. To help mitigate this adjustment a bit, we’re adding the G36C and MP5K to Karakin as requested by many of you when Vikendi started its vacation. Also, we have adjusted the care package airplane speed to move faster across the island.

Of course, your feedback is essential here. Try out the new settings and let us know how everything feels. Is it worth it for you to spend more time searching to get that SLR? Do matches feel more competitive without as many long range weapons? Let us know so we can continue to adjust!

G36C and MP5K have been added to Karakin

Spawn rate of First Aid Kits and boost items have been increased

Spawn rate of bandages has been decreased

Spawn rate of DMR, SR and Win94 on Karakin has been decreased

Increased care package airplane speed to move faster across the island

Adjusted Blue Zone effects

Distortion effect has been removed

Altered effect where the Blue Zone meets the ground, to more clearly identify the Blue Zone edge

Lowered the top wall of the Blue Zone

Updated visual shaders

Effects will become more intense as phases progress

Changed sounds for entering and exiting the Blue Zone

Blood Effects Visibility Improvement

Increased blood color saturation over distance for better visibility

Added distance scaling to blood effects

Parachute ‘Follow’ Feature

Added parachute follow feature to help teammates land together

During the pre-match countdown, follow UI will be shown at the bottom left of the screen.

Open the map to select a teammate to follow.

You can still select a teammate to follow up until exiting the plane.

After selecting a teammate to follow, you can cancel on the map screen, or also by holding F while in the plane, or while actively following a player in your parachute.

If you’re obstructed by terrain or an object, your follow will be cancelled.

PUBG LABS / Skill Based Rating Test

LABS: Skill Based Rating – Second Test

A big thank you to all the players who checked out PUBG Labs and took part in the first test earlier this year! We’ve poured through all your feedback and other data from the test and have made the following changes:

Players will need to complete 5 placement matches to earn a rank in the new test. The highest initial placement rank is Platinum 4 (2600 RP).

The overall algorithm used has been tuned based on data and feedback from the first test.

Assists now influence your rating. Assists are considered to be the same value as Kills for the purpose of RP gains and losses.

Any kills resulting from friendly fire will count as negative kills

The maximum amount of RP that can be gained or lost after a match is now dynamic per tier, with lower tiers having a larger cap than higher tiers.

The expected performance of players in the Master tier will now increase at every 100 RP above 3500, making it much more difficult to climb in Master tier the higher a player rises

The highest RP a player can reach is now 5000.

Test Duration (live server):

Start: February 19th, 2020 @ 9:30 AM KST / February 18th, 2020 @ 7:30 PM EST (after maintenance)

End: March 4th, 2020 @ 5:00 AM KST / 3:00 PM EST

Survey Duration:

The feedback survey will be live for 1 week after the test is over for players to leave feedback on their experience.

Start: March 4th, 2020 @ 3:00 PM EST / 5:00 AM KST March 5th, 2020

End: March 11th, 2020 @ 3:00 PM EST / 5:00 AM KST March 12th, 2020

UI/UX

Friends List UI improvement

Visual improvement on friends list has been made A new icon to distinguish on/offline state has been added Improved ID search button UI Leave team button has been relocated to the team tab

Button features which were provided in icons are now available in the context menu on the left Hover the mouse cursor on the ID to bring the context menu INVITE, FOLLOW/UNFOLLOW, PROFILE, KICK functions can be used on the context menu

Online users are listed on the top and offline users are listed separately on the foldable list

Slots in the Team tab are separated into 4 slots. Slots are activated accordingly to selected game mode (Solo/Duo/Squad)

Host player will be displayed with a star on the top left of the ID

Invite button has been added on the Career page

Key guide text displayed on the starting island has been modified It will be displayed in nouns just like other options which have no direct effect on the game play (Map, Mission List, Inventory etc.) Alt+K: Toggle Key Hint → Alt+K: On-Screen Key Guide

Added brightness adjustment for Karakin

Performance

Performance has been improved with additional WorldOriginShift optimizations.

Custom Match & Observer

Custom match Erangel classic has been removed

Observing UI polishing Adjusted the sidearm weapon slot in the name layout UI to have weapon icon centered Made fine grid adjustments on the all areas of name layout UI Default pattern of team number (logo) area has been modified This pattern is displayed when not using the logo. Fixed the pattern area so that stripe pattern is displayed properly on trapezoidal shape. Relevant UIs are player list, name layout and team list



World

PGC 2019 champions and new contents have been added to the hall of fame, Erangel. Picture of PGC 2019 champions, Gen.G and 2019 PGC panorama has been added PGI key art insignia/banner has been deleted. Gen.G insignia/banner has been added on different location Added posters of global events (PAI, PNC, PGC) run by PUBG in 2019 PGI 2018 FPP champion, OMG’s graffiti has been removed and replaced with 2019 champ, Gen.G PGI 2018(OMG, Gen.G gold), PGC 2019 Champion’s (Gen.G) uniform has been added The names of champions on the molding has been deleted PGC 2019 trophy has been added



Skin & Items

Store sales (Sales period 2/19~3/19) CHEERLEADER SET, 5 items

Improved parachute backpack model design Improved backpack design will be applied to all parachute skins



Survivor Pass: Shakedown

The 2nd track of Survivor Pass missions has been unlocked, along with 4 new Karakin exclusive missions!

Detailed list of missions Survive for more than 3 minutes in Karakin Destroy 2 destructible walls with sticky bombs Survive 2 times in the Black Zone Drop into a named location on Karakin



Mastery

Weapon Mastery Balancing

Early levels of Weapon Mastery now require less XP to earn. As a result of this change, players may find that some of their Weapon Mastery levels are slightly higher than before.

Due to a technical issue, the PUBG ID feature has been temporarily disabled.

Replay System

Replays from previous updates are no-longer playable, as the replay system has been updated

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Resolved issue which allowed a players breath gauge to instantly recover in certain situations when coming out of the water

Resolved issue that prevented players from being moved to their correct spawn location when vaulting at match start in War Mode using ground respawn

Resolved issue with player death boxes blocking grenade damage

Resolved issue with care packages not blocking grenade damage

Resolved issue with the headshot blood effects blocking vision in FPP

Resolved issue which preventing healing/boost item animations from playing when spamming the use hotkey

World

Resolved issue of some object edges becoming transparent when close to the blue zone

Minor map bug fixes on Erangel and Karakin

Skins & Items

When a female character wearing Rapture Squad Gloves with tattoo sleeve, wrist looks transparent

Visual issue with character model’s arm when wearing the Tenebres Combat Vest

Visual issue with PGI Title Leggings when equipped with certain multi-slot shoes

UI//UX

Fixed issue in replays which could prevent certain players from being displayed on the minimap

Fixed issue in replays which would display incorrect grid sizes on some maps

Sound

Reduced volume of Sticky Bomb sound effects, as they were louder than intended

