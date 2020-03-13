PUBG update version 1.39 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update released today is for a minor hotfix related to the audio compression and audio quality. Here are the PUBG update 1.39 full patch notes.

PUBG Update Version 1.39 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

Console Players: A hotfix has been deployed to resolve the following:

Reverted audio compression changes to increase audio quality

Please restart the game to receive the update.

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.