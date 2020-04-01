PUBG update version 1.41 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update released by BlueHole.

The April 1 update for PlayerUnknown’s Battleground is a hotfix that attempts to resolve several bugs. Get the full PUBG update 1.41 patch notes below.

PUBG Update Version 1.41 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

Fixes/Changes

Re-introduced Sanhok and Vikendi maps to TDM

Fixed an issue where Xbox players were unable to search for PS4 players

Fixed an issue where a weapon in the 2nd slot moves when pulling the pin out of a throwable

Fixed an issue where the motorcycle skin is not shown in the level 100 “Speed Demon” Survival Mastery pose

Fixed an issue where S686 and S1897 shotgun shells display incorrectly while reloading if a skin has been applied to the weapon

Fixed an issue preventing players from inviting their friends to custom matches after pressing the invite button

[TDM] Fixed an issue that caused players to climb stairs unnaturally after respawning

[TDM] Fixed an issue causing the Equipment/Backpack icons to occasionally not show on the UI

[TDM] Fixed an issue where Blue Zone damage is not dealt to players that stand up after crouching or proning outside the playable area

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.