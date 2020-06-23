PUBG update version 1.46 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) update 1.46 was released today. This update implements a number of fixes related to the C4, vehicle balance changes, Esports tab, and more. Get the complete PUBG update 1.46 patch notes below.

PUBG Update Version 1.46 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Fixing an issue where the mouse cursor would stay onscreen while playing War Mode

Fixed an issue where sometimes weapons would clip through a player’s back while they were a passenger in a vehicle

Fixed the issue with boat/aquarail heaving awkwardly when hit by a throwable.

Fixed an issue which prevented leaning/peeking from working while crouched and using consumables

Fixed an issue where the appearance of AR and DMR compensators were swapped when attached to the MK14/SKS

Fixed an issue where character models could appear outside the vehicle when entering BRDM with a throwable.

Fixed an issue where grenades would not deal damage to a vehicle if they exploded while cooked.

Fixed the abnormal collision of the Zima/Rony’s vehicle windows

Improved the animation for underarm throwing while prone.

Fixed an issue where weapon aiming animation would play incorrectly while in the UAZ backseat.

Fixed an issue where characters sprinting downstairs could get launched forwards.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue which displayed the wrong system message when declining a party invite

Fixed an issue with the Parachute Follow feature and the interaction UI not displaying a player’s correct keybinds in certain situations

Fixed a localization issue with the Mirado in the Last Match tab

Fixed the abnormal system message in certain language option.

Fixed the issue with changes in ‘Prepare Throw’ key settings not being applied to the key guide

Fixed an issue where the throwable weapon indicator would not update correctly in all colorblind modes.

Fixed the UI update timing for S686 reloads.

Skins & Items

Fixed a visual issue with PGI Title Wraps

Fixed the issue with character’s finger displayed abnormally when equipping ‘The Chain’ skin in character customization screen.

Fixed an issue where the camera was not locked in place on the preview screen for weapon skins, or item crates

Fixed a visual issue with High Waisted Shorts

Replay System

Fixed an issue with incorrect team color/patterns displayed in replays

Fixed the issue where buildings destroyed by the Black Zone on Karakin weren’t marked as destroyed when moving through replay timelines

The replay system has been updated. Replay files from previous updates are now unavailable for use.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.