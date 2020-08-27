PUBG update version 1.50 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

PUBG has received a new major update. This brings in some visual improvements for weapons, weapon balance adjustments and much more. The full details of this patch can be seen here while the bug fixes are listed below.

PUBG Update Version 1.50 Full Patch Notes (August 27 Update)

Bug Fixes

Gameplay

Now players are able to attach Charms to Sanhok 4 weapons.

Fixed the issue where you could turn the character in the lobby by following certain steps.

Fixed the inventory malfunction happen in certain cases during TDM gameplay.

Fixed the game lobby generally displayed in yellowish color.

Fixed the issue where being unable to accomplish ‘Survive 15 minutes without taking any damage from the Blue Zone’ mission in certain cases.

Fixed the issue where sounds are not played along with the game hitching during TDM gameplay.

Fixed the issue being unable to turn the character in the customize -> emote section

Fixed an issue where the direction of arrows stuck in characters was always the same, regardless of the character’s orientation.

Fixed the issue where Bot character spawning with DP-28 in Vikendi.

Fixed the settings of the optics resetting to default when reconnecting to the game.

Fixed the bug where players would jump vertically straight down from the plane.

Fixed the animation for characters who are holding a panzerfaust and on fire.

Fixed the grenade pin clipping through character finger in FPP.

Fixed the issue where players were able to see behind the tree leaves in certain camera angle of rotation.

Fixed an issue where the bullets in a Kar98 could appear outside the chamber while reloading.

Fixed an issue where specific female hairstyles could appear incorrect while holding a spike trap.

Fixed an issue where the jerry can would disappear from a character’s hands if that character were on fire.

Fixed an issue where the fall animation could appear incorrect if the character was holding c4.

Improved the animation for moving from ready to throw a melee weapon to unequipping the melee weapon.

Fixed the animation for switching to any weapon from the panzerfaust while in the prone position.

Improved the animation for discarding a panzerfaust after use.

Fixed an issue where the player character is sometimes not properly synced(e.g. dead body standing upright).

Fixed an issue of M416 iron sight aimpoint is obscured in ADS.

Fixed an issue of the trajectory of target moves downward when you are done getting ready to throw C4 in FPP.

Fixed an issue of the phase image (round) on the timeline and the background (the black area) are not located correctly.

Fixed an issue of Woodland Ghillie Suit clips through the vehicle roof.

Fixed an issue where the hit zone-based damage reduction was not applied on the UAZ (closed top).

Fixed an issue when ADSing Julie’s Kar98k equipped with a 4x scope looted by destroying Loot Truck, the reticle looks the same as when adsing a 5.56mm gun equipped with a 4x scope.

Fixed an issue where the suppressor of Lunchmeat’s AKM, one of the unique weapons of Sanhok does not work properly.

Fixed an issue where the moving bluezone is not in sync with the actual bluezone.

Fixed an issue where throwables were usable inside the airplane in Warmode.

Fixed an issue where cancelling the reload of MG3/M249 was possible.

Fixed an issue where the player character’s animation is not properly displayed.

Fixed an issue where the ‘SCAR-L”s skin texture was displayed improperly.

Fixed an issue of improper display of ‘Hairstyle 21’.

World

Fixed Loot truck roaming around the same location near the bridge south of Camp Alpha

Fixed the issue where player could clip to an object and die by falling in certain location of Erangel.

Fixed the character shaking up and down when standing on a certain rock object in Erangel.

Fixed an oil barrel floating in the air located on a certain bridge of Erangel.

Fixed the awkward cliff texture at the north of Stabler, Erangel.

Fixed the issue where a player was not able to cross over a certain railing of a building.

Fixed the issue where players could vault over a ceiling in certain underground locations of Karakin.

Fixed an issue where spawned items were not visible to players.

Fixed an issue where items are spawned under the train in the Port area of Vikendi.

Fixed an issue where the player can be stuck in the ground near the Ruins area in Sanhok.

Fixed an issue where the collision is missing on the ground of the bridge near Cave in Sanhok.

UI/UX

Fixed the issue where the text ‘Motor glider’ was displayed in system string in the Last match screen.

Fixed the issue where esport vehicles added to the ranked mode being displayed in system string in the Last match screen.

Fixed the issue where the inventory scroll bar would not return to default location.

Fixed the issue where some rewards not being displayed in rewards pop-up screen when using receive all button.

Fixed the issue where exit button input is activated twice when pressed in an item purchase screen.

Fixed the issue where APAC, ASIA region title still being displayed in English in Traditional Chinese language option.

Fixed the UI overlaps in PUBG profile screen.

Fixed the issue of the timeline UI not displayed correctly.

Fixed the abnormal displays in the PUBG ID screen.

Fixed the issue of When attempting to switch throwable after removing safety pin, “Inventory system error: 3” message appears.

Fixed an issue where explosive damage done to wheels would not update the vehicle UI.

Fixed an issue where menu was displayed in English in the Esports PCS2 tab when switched to Simplified Chinese.

Fixed an issue where the you could rotate the player character in lobby (Stadia keyboard/mouse only).

Fixed an issue where you can see ranked mode emblem above the character from public mode and training mode after cancelling ranked mode matchmaking.

Fixed an issue of extra space visible in PUBG ID Pose area.

Skin & Item

Fixed the issue where characters body becoming transparent and using certain face skins in zombie mode.

Fixed the issue where characters legs becoming transparent when equipping Miramar Biker Jacket.

Fixed the issue where in-game inventory icon not displayed when equipping ‘Rapture Squad Tactical Pants’.

Fixed the clipping issue when female character equipping TUANTUAN’s tank top item.

Fixed the Clipping issue when a female character equips Route Warrior Gloves, gets on motorcycle and grabs a weapon.

The preview doesn’t show when selecting the “Redzone” UAZ skin in Customize > Vehicles > UAZ.

Fixed an issue in Esports store where multiple items cannot be purchased.

Fixed an issue of the bottom area being clipped when wearing ‘Rabbit Season Hoodie’ and ‘PGC 2019 Combat Pants’ at the same time.

PS4