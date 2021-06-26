Pump Up The Jam Fortnite new emote inspired by Perri Kiely

Epic Games just added a new emote to Fortnite, inspired by the Dancer Perri Kiely called Pump Up The Jam. The new emote has been introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7 for 500 V-bucks.

Now players can Jam it up in the lobbies and in-game. The emote is pretty sick and you need to get ready for all the tiktoks this will inspire.

You can check out how Pump Up The Jam emote looks in Fortnite below.

You can read the original tweet from Epic Games here, https://twitter.com/FortniteGame/status/1408590842047180804.

In other Fortnite news there is the Thanos Cup that is happening, session 1 just ended a couple days ago. A lot of players won the Thanos outfit and showed off their skills against other players in the tournament. You can read all about that here, https://gearnuke.com/fortnite-thanos-cup-get-thanos-outfit-and-others-items-by-participating/.

What are your thoughts on this new emote? And will you be purchasing it? Let us know in the comments below.