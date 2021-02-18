Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Pyra and Mythra from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are the newest characters coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as announced in the latest Nintendo Direct. Pyra and Mythra will be dual characters that you can switch on the fly. Pyra looks to function as more of a damage dealer while Mythra is focused on speed and evasion (foresight anyone?).

Check out the reveal video below, which is super cute with Rex going around looking for Pyra and Mythra who have mysteriously gone missing:

Also known as the Aegis in-game, Pyra and Mythra previously helped out Rex when choosing him in Smash – now they’ll be their own character.

I’m still holding on for Sora, get on it Square Enix and Disney!

Pyra/Mythra will be available in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate later in March.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.