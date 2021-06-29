Rainbow Six Siege just got a couple of important changes in update 2.08.

Rainbow Six Siege remains one of the most played games, even after more than 6 years. It is all thanks to the regular updates the developers release, and update 2.08 just solidifies why it is still so popular.

Update 2.08 is a small comparatively small update, here are the sizes for all the consoles:

Ubisoft Connect: 1.35 GB

Steam: 1 GB

Xbox One: 2.85 GB

Xbox Series X: 3.04 GB

PS4: 1.45 GB

PS5: 1.18 GG

Rainbow Six Siege update 2.08 reverts back some changes and bring some new ones. Read all the patch notes below

Rainbow Six Siege update 2.08 released, patch notes and more details

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY CHANGES IN UPDATE 2.08

FIXED – Timers are set to old values in Quick Match and Newcomer playlists.

FIXED – Bulletproof camera uses old FOV.

FIXED – Players lose control of first-person view if they join a Custom Game while under an Abandon Penalty.

FIXED – Players who leave a Ranked or Unranked match might be unable to rejoin due to infinite loading.

FIXED – Battle Pass ‘Sweeper’ challenge can be completed by destroying friendly gadgets.

FIXED – Players who enter Support Mode while there are no available Observation Tools are not able to see the Operator model for the player they are viewing.

FIXED – Missing torso or head can be observed during death replay if Operator was eliminated with explosives.

FIXED – Timer for Post-Action Report is short by 10 seconds.

FIXED – Thunderbird is counted in the Battle Pass ‘Work for Hire’ challenge.

FIXED – Minor EOR Replay issues.

FIXED – A shield can be placed into a reinforced wall and used to pass through walls.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Various defuser planting and retrieval issues in specific areas on Favela map.

FIXED – Multiple clipping, collision, lighting, and navigation issues on Favela map.

FIXED – Multiple LOS issues on Favela map.

FIXED – Multiple LOD issues on Favela map

FIXED – Various LOD, asset, and clipping issues on multiple maps.

FIXED – Various issues with Kapkan’s Entry Denial Device on specific maps.

FIXED – Devices can be placed on a ceiling fan in 1F Customs Inspection on Border map.

FIXED – Oryx can’t climb or grip the hatch in B Wine Cellar on Villa map.

FIXED – Defenders cannot reinforce 2 soft walls while standing on the reinforced hatch in 1F Public Bathroom on Consulate map.

FIXED – When a player destroys a barricade and vaults through it, the barricade does not replicate properly.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Thunderbird is locked in-game but unlocked in the Operator album.

FIXED – Thunderbird’s Kóna Station marker is visible to Attackers.

FIXED – Thunderbird’s Kóna Station is inverted during deployment animation.

FIXED – Montagne’s Le Roc Shield appears in front of him when he uses Observation Tools.

FIXED – Smoke’s Remote Gas Grenade disappears from view when the observer is over 18 M away.

FIXED – Visual HUD for Jackal’s Eyenox Model III is missing.

FIXED – Thunderbird’s Kóna Station can generate debris or be destroyed during deployment or retrieval.

FIXED – If Warden walks over a hatch while a teammate is reinforcing, the reinforcement animation is cancelled.

FIXED – Lights on Ace’s S.E.L.M.A. Aqua Breacher blink while device is in disabled state.

FIXED – When Doc’s Stim Pistol heals a player affected by Lesion’s GU, the GU is removed.

FIXED – IQ’s device is automatically reequipped after placing a Breach Charge.

FIXED – When eliminated, Maestro can move the Evil Eye camera.

FIXED – Animation glitch occurs if IQ switches between primary and secondary weapons while Electronics Detector is equipped.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Enabling RAW input affects mouse movement randomly.

FIXED – Host cannot kick another player in a Local Custom Game.

FIXED – Multiple text and voice chat issues.

FIXED – Multiple customization issues.

FIXED – Multiple UI, menu, and localization issues.

FIXED – Various VFX issues.

FIXED – Multiple Caster HUD issues in Spectator Mode.

FIXED – Abusive Chat report option is not displayed for teammates unless PC chat is set to All.

FIXED – Voice Abuse report option is missing for teammates who are not in the player’s Squad.

FIXED – Infinite loading occurs after cinematic for Situation Cold Zero.

FIXED – Flash hider and compensator have old descriptions.

FIXED – Generic drone antennas are not fully black.

FIXED – There are no controls displayed in-game when using a PS5 controller on PC.

What did you think of the Rainbow Six Siege update 2.08, let us know in the comments below.