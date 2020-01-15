Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update version 1.79 is available to download now for PS4. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Tom Clancy R6’s latest update is mostly for minor bug fixes. You can read the full patch notes for Rainbow Six Siege update 1.79 below.

Rainbow Six Siege Update Version 1.79 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

BUGFIXES

FIXED – Clash exploit

The Clash exploit is fixed with this patch and we will be re-enabling her on live for each platform as 4.2 goes out. Thank you for your patience and understanding over the holiday period!

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Hostage can be shot and damaged through both reinforced and unbreakable walls when placed too close to either.

FIXED – Some thin fragile map props are not properly destroyed when hit by projectiles and other minor prop destruction issues on maps

FIXED – Operator hitboxes can clip through reinforced walls and be shot.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Goyo’s Volcán can be destroyed and detonates when a reinforcement destroys it from the other side of the wall.

FIXED – Deploying a Mira Black Mirror next to a Volcán Shield placed too close to the wall can trigger the Volcán explosion from the other side of the wall. Now Goyo’s Volcán will just be destroyed without exploding and spreading fire, destruction, and RFF.

FIXED – Volcán’s explosive canister and shell will sometimes remain floating after an Ash breaching round or Mira mirror is deployed close to it.

FIXED – Jackal can scan footprints from the disruption radius of a Mute Jammer if he begins scanning while outside the jammer area.

FIXED – Wamai’s Mag-Net will still draw and catch projectiles even after the destruction of the surface it is on and will detonate them in mid-air even as it is falling.

FIXED – Players can sometimes escape Frost traps if Finka’s Adrenaline Surge is used under certain conditions.

FIXED – Mira can deploy her Black Mirror through a reinforced wall under certain conditions.

FIXED – Clash CCE Shield SFX is sometimes inaudible.

FIXED – Prompt to deploy Kapkan’s EDD sometimes displays when running and stopping near doorways.

FIXED – Once Lion’s scan is finished, Lion’s debuff icon sometimes re-appears for a few frames for tagged players.

FIXED – Kali’s left-hand pops in first person POV when unequipping her LV lance.

FIXED – Caveira’s hand clips through her phone when resetting it during a Dokkaebi call.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Various dynamic clipping and general clipping issues across maps.

FIXED – Various LOD issues on all maps.

FIXED – Players can vault onto the shelves and other un-vaultable assets in Day Care on Theme Park.

FIXED – Valkyrie’s Black Eyes can be deployed inside a helmet on Favela.

FIXED – Gap in wall present in 2F Offices of Tower.

FIXED – A small gap between two walls in EXT Roof of Theme Park.

FIXED – Deployable gadgets float after the monitor they’re placed on is destroyed in Border.

FIXED – Sticky gadgets remain floating after destroying a vase in 3F Cocktail Lounge in Kafe.

FIXED – Light damage projectiles don’t destroy the ashtray in 1F Security Room of Coastline.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Various minor cosmetic modeling and shop fixes.

FIXED – Various minor menu and HUD visual issues.

FIXED – Minor animation clipping issues.

FIXED – Ela Elite’s model outline can be seen behind the paint during the Elite Victory Animation at the end of a match.

FIXED – Operators’ guns will sometimes briefly display on screen when picking up Bulletproof Cams, Maestro’s Evil Eye, or Jager’s ADS.

FIXED – Snapping arm animation when close to an object while entering ADS.

FIXED – Spectators can see Nomad’s ammunition count oscillating between the normal AK-74 ammo and the launchers ammo, when Nomad switches the gadget on and off.

