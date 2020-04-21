Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update version 1.85 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new update for the game makes a number of balance, gameplay, and balance adjustments. You can get the full Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update 1.85 patch notes below.

Rainbow Six Siege Update Version 1.85 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

UPDATE

Update – the quick match map pool will remain the same throughout Y5S1 and will rotate again in Y5S2.

BALANCING

BUCK

With you til the end of the line.

Frag Grenades replaced with Claymores.

Increased Skeleton Key Magazine Capacity: Skeleton Key magazine capacity increased to 5 + 1 Skeleton Key max ammo count is now 25+1



GOYO

Less is more.

Reduced number of Volcán shields to 2 (down from 3).

JÄGER

Less of a pain-in-the-schnitzel.

Now a 2-speed/2-armor operator.

MOZZIE

Still a shortie.

Removed Super Shorty secondary.

YING

Lights, Camera, Action!

Increased number of Candelas to 4 (up from 3).

Replaced Claymores with Smoke Grenades.

Increased T-95 LSW damage to 46 (up from 43).

M12 (CAVEIRA)

Added a Razor Holographic Sight option to her M12.

TCSG12 (KAID, GOYO)

Added an additional magazine to the TCSG12.

Reduced TCSG12 damage to 57 (down from 84).

BUG FIXES

FIXED – Barricade replication issues where the barricade is not destroyed for all players in game except the shooter.

FIXED – The Dynamic Play button does not update properly when last match was on an Event/Discovery playlist.

FIXED – Players can clip inside the excavator in EXT Construction Site of Oregon.

FIXED – Game boots with DX11 when players manually select the Vulkan executable in the steam installation folder.

FIXED – Minor menu/shop visual and cosmetic fixes.

FIXED – Lighting issue on Consulate map (hotfixed on PC on March 30 ).

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.