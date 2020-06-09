Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update version 1.86 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the patch notes for this update.

Ubisoft has deployed a minor hotfix for the game today. This patch should be available to download on PS4 and Xbox One.

According to a tweet by the official account of Rainbow 6. “There will be a hotfix deployed today for the Clash exploit on console. XB1: 9:00 EDT / 13:00 UTC PS4: 10:00 EDT / 14:00 UTC Estimated Downtime: 20 minutes.’

Get the Rainbow Six Siege update 1.86 patch notes below.

Rainbow Six Siege Update Version 1.86 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

Fixes Clash exploit on consoles

Other bug fixes

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.