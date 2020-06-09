News, Patch Notes

Rainbow Six Siege Update Version 1.86 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

June 9, 2020
Add comment
Khurram Imtiaz
FacebookTwitterReddit

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update version 1.86 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the patch notes for this update.

Ubisoft has deployed a minor hotfix for the game today. This patch should be available to download on PS4 and Xbox One.

According to a tweet by the official account of Rainbow 6. “There will be a hotfix deployed today for the Clash exploit on console. XB1: 9:00 EDT / 13:00 UTC PS4: 10:00 EDT / 14:00 UTC Estimated Downtime: 20 minutes.’

Get the Rainbow Six Siege update 1.86 patch notes below.

Rainbow Six Siege Update Version 1.86 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)

  • Fixes Clash exploit on consoles
  • Other bug fixes

The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.


FacebookTwitterReddit

Khurram Imtiaz

Editor-in-Chief at GearNuke. When I am not posting news, I can be seen sharing my thoughts over at Twitter.

You can follow me on Twitter and Google+

View all posts