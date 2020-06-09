Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update version 1.86 is available to download now for PS4 and Xbox One. Here are the patch notes for this update.
Ubisoft has deployed a minor hotfix for the game today. This patch should be available to download on PS4 and Xbox One.
According to a tweet by the official account of Rainbow 6. “There will be a hotfix deployed today for the Clash exploit on console. XB1: 9:00 EDT / 13:00 UTC PS4: 10:00 EDT / 14:00 UTC Estimated Downtime: 20 minutes.’
Get the Rainbow Six Siege update 1.86 patch notes below.
Rainbow Six Siege Update Version 1.86 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One)
- Fixes Clash exploit on consoles
- Other bug fixes
The game is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.