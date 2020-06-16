Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update version 1.87 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Ubisoft has released Operation Steel Wave including Year 5 content for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. New operators, maps, and numerous bug fixes are a part of this new content that has been released in the shape of a new update today.

You can find out the complete Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update 1.87 patch notes below.

Rainbow Six Siege Update Version 1.87 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

BALANCING

Y5S2.1 UPDATE

During the Steel Wave test server period we received a number of feedback requests for balancing tweaks to the new Operators. After evaluating feedback from players, and data from the TS, we plan to make a few balancing changes to the new operators with the 2.1 patch. The changes will not go into effect until the Y5S2.1 update.

Melusi – Coming in Y5S2.1

Lowering the penalty zone by approximately 33%.

Lowering the sound of Banshee effect in first person POV.

Ace & Hibana – Coming in Y5S2.1

Remove the possibility of destroying Bandit’s Batteries through reinforcements, by placing the charges on the floor.

MELUSI

Replace her deployable shield with C4.

After re–evaluating a number of current game–meta and gameplay factors, we made the decision to swap out Melusi’s deployable shields for C4 to prevent putting extra pressure on attackers and specific attacker utility.

ACS12

Increased the damage from 41 to 59. Increased ADS Speed.

Increase the ACS12 RPM to 300 RPM.

Buff to the ACS12’s damage to make it a bit more viable than it is currently. ADS speed should also now match other weapons of the same category. Furthermore, on release, the ACS12 had 300RPM, and it was lowered by a later balancing change. With this change alongside the change to slugs, the 300 RPM should not have issues with destruction.

UPDATES

RECRUIT

Now has an ACOG. This is where all the lost ACOGs went.

AUDIO LOCALIZATIONS UPDATE

French localized audio for Ace and Melusi will be available in FR at launch. RU localizations are still unavailable.

WEAPON ATTACHMENTS

Attachment system updates allow for attachment skins and simpler loadout balancing.

METAL DETECTORS

Adjustment to metal detector SFX and activation on Bank, Kanal + Border.

Now plays a short 3–sec alarm before stopping.

Only one alarm can be played at a time.

No cooldown on the alarm trigger.

This fixes an issue where alarm cooldowns meant that players could cross metal detector barriers multiple times without an alarm sounding (if it was already triggered previously and on cooldown).

HOUSE

Added a top window blocker and bars to the wall facing treehouse to allow players to shoot through, but players will not be able to rappel in through that window.

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – ACS12’s slugs deal no damage from distances greater than 40m.

FIXED – M4 reload animation and audio are slightly out of sync.

FIXED – AK12 reload animation and audio are out of sync.

FIXED – FPS drops when debris flies next to players.

FIXED – Bulletproof Camera casing still deploys after canceling when crouching.

FIXED – Deployable shields (and Goyo’s Vulcan) have pick–up priority over other throwable gadgets. Gadgets should be able to be picked up in the order of most recently deployed.

FIXED – Players can sometimes vault into another operator under specific circumstances.

FIXED – Secure Area’s Biohazard container hitbox is too large.

FIXED – Shield operators hugging a reinforced wall can prevent the deployment of hard–breach gadgets on the reinforced wall’s inner layer (such as Thermite’s breach charge and Mira’s Black Mirror).

FIXED – Impact grenades and Zofia’s grenades explode on attacker instead of on the attacker’s ballistic shield if they are sprinting/walking at time of impact.

FIXED – Objective discovery is not triggered when looking at it indirectly from the edge of the screen and FOV settings are above 60.

FIXED – ADS appears zoomed out for some sights on the P10 Roni.

FIXED – Hostage will go into DBNO instead of dying as intended, if an explosive gadget is detonated near the hostage.

OPERATORS

FIXED – Abnormal gunshot SFX with T–95 LSW.

FIXED – Missing VFX when using specific weapons and attachments. (e.g.: Using the M12 + Muzzle Brake only yields giant sparkles instead of muzzle flash + smoke).

FIXED – Various minor animation issues when performing certain movements for various operators.

FIXED – Various minor visual fixes and updates for support mode and death replays.

FIXED – Various visual fixes for operators and their gadgets.

ACE

FIXED – Ace’s SELMA does not destroy Barbed Wire on the first explosion.

FIXED – Ace’s SELMA can stick onto a Black Mirror red canister, causing the animation to be improperly orientated.

FIXED – Ace does not receiving points after destroying a deployable defender gadget with SELMA.

MELUSI

FIXED – Melusi’s Banshees should have the same explosion resistance as Maestro’s Evil Eyes. Currently have very low explosion resistance.

AMARU

FIXED – Amaru sometimes cannot reel to a hatch even when the gadget activation icon is available.

FIXED – Amaru’s Garra Hook is not attaching properly with the expected frame points on skylights.

FIXED – Amaru can use her Garra Launcher on the blocked window at EXT Tree House of House.

FIXED – Small smoke VFX at the corners where Amaru’s Garra Hook attaches to the corners of the window frame.

FIXED – Amaru’s reeling SFX is distorted/missing in replays.

BANDIT

FIXED – Floor debris and partially damaged reinforced hatches can prevent Bandit from deploying his gadget.

CAPITAO

FIXED – Fire does not propagate properly when darts are shot under some furniture assets.

ECHO

FIXED – Shock Drones and Yokai can shoot operators through normal barricades and Castle barricades. They will no longer be able to do so.

FIXED – Yokai’s camera POV will gray out and lose color if Thatcher uses his EMP anywhere on the map.

FIXED – Echo’s Yokai can sometimes clip through thin ceilings on maps and see onto the rooftops in support mode.

FINKA

FIXED – Missing VFX timer on Finka’s thumb gadget gauge when using the last adrenal surge charge.

FUZE

FIXED – Operators can take damage or even die when standing next to a detonating cluster charge even if they are not in the cluster charge AOE.

GLAZ

FIXED – Glaz’s thermal scope provides no visibility through smoke even when fully charged. The yellow highlight is still visible, but weaker than intended.

FIXED – Glaz’s OTs-03 can be used with full functionality while escorting the Hostage.

IANA

FIXED – Iana’s hologram will trigger the shrapnel system.

LESION

FIXED – Lesion can see through smoke when looking through a deployed GU Mine.

LION

FIXED – Lion’s EE–ONE–D can be hit and destroyed by weapon fire.

NOKK

FIXED – When Nokk has her HEL Presence active and is damaged by Ace’s SELMA, the Glitching VFX will not be displayed for anyone operating an Evil Eye or Bulletproof Camera.

MAESTRO

FIXED – If Maestro leaves the game, his Evil Eye windows are not opening to 50% in their disabled state.

WARDEN

FIXED – Warden is missing his signature reload animation with the SMG–12.

YING

FIXED – Ying’s candelas do not activate properly after being thrown through an electrified, damaged wall.

ZOFIA

FIXED – Impact and concussion grenades from Zofia’s gadget at very close range do not affect enemy operators.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Doorways, reinforceable walls, and hatches on several maps are blocked if a player is AFK at spawn.

FIXED – Various spawn kill/spawn peek opportunities on maps.

FIXED – Glass resistance to gadgets for some map assets is broken.

FIXED – Various collision issues on maps.

FIXED – Various clipping/dynamic clipping issues on maps.

FIXED – Various LOD issues on maps.

FIXED – Various LOS issues on maps.

FIXED – Various map asset destruction issues.

FIXED – Unnecessary/missing vault prompts on maps.

FIXED – Various map asset issues.

FIXED – Various lighting/texture issues on maps.

HOUSE

FIXED – Spawning in 1F TV Room and 1F Music Room as spawn points for defenders on House results in 1 defender spawning at B Gym instead.

FIXED – Players are unable to pick up Mozzie’s Pests if they are deployed on the rug covering the stairs in House.

FIXED – Gadgets can be placed in unreachable areas of reworked House

FIXED – Operators can climb inside the bookcase in 2F Reading Room of House.

FIXED – A wall in 2F Pick Room of House cannot be reinforced in Hostage mode if player who spawns next to it does not move.

FIXED – Attackers rappelling into the window of 2F back stairs of House remain in the air for a brief moment due to a missing floor asset.

FIXED – Defenders can block a reinforceable wall in 2F Car Room of House if they are AFK at spawn

FIXED – Drones do not spawn close to the selected spawn location on House.

FIXED – Small deployable gadgets cannot be picked up again when placed on the armchair pillow in 2F Master Bedroom of House.

FIXED – Drones can get stuck between the pile of pipes in front of construction on House.

BORDER

FIXED – One of the hatches in the 2F Server Room of Border is not being completely destroyed and can leave collision that blocks players.

CHALET

FIXED – Pixel peek from B Wine Cellar of Chalet.

CONSULATE

FIXED – Alibi’s Prisma will not deploy when thrown into interior garden at 1F Main Stairs of Consulate.

FIXED – Breaching charges can be placed on indestructible floor sections in 2F Hallway of Consulate.

FIXED – Collision missing for Hibana’s X–Kairos pellets and the wooden desk at 1F Lobby of Consulate.

FIXED – Rappel point is incorrectly placed for the skylight above 1F Main Stairs in Consulate.

FIXED – Operators’ gadgets can get stuck in the flags on Consulate.

CLUBHOUSE

FIXED – Planting the defuser in specific areas on the metal shelf of B Arsenal Room in Clubhouse can glitch the plant and cause attackers to lose the round.

FIXED – Players can destroy the cardboard boxes in Snowmobile Garage on Chalet and hide in the shadows.

FIXED – Spinning in a specific spot on Chalet can cause FPS drops for other players in the game.

COASTLINE

FIXED – Attackers can hide the defuser inside the closet at 2F Penthouse of Coastline.

FAVELA

FIXED – Gridlock’s Trax Stingers are deploying inside the washing machines of 1F Laundry Room on Favela.

FORTRESS

FIXED – Gadgets and grenades can get stuck under the football table in 2F Games Room in Fortress when thrown from certain angles.

FIXED – In Fortress, when players shoot a Capitao dart in specific places on the hood–extractor, the incendiary bolt will ignite, but the fire will not propagate.

FIXED – Issues with reinforcing a wall in 2F Games Room of Fortress when one of the defenders is AFK.

FIXED – Players can still get shocked through an indestructible wall in 2F Shisha Hallway on Fortress.

HEREFORD

FIXED – Players can hide behind a target dummy inside a wood rack in 1F Garage of Hereford.

OREGON

FIXED – Missing glass panels for some windows on Oregon.

KANAL

FIXED – Players can get stuck inside the vents of EXT Forklift Alley of Kanal after exiting rappel between the gap in the vents.

FIXED – Echo’s Yokai drone can lose signal and stop responding if deployed on top of the vents of 2F Printer Room in Kanal.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Various Menu UI improvements.

FIXED – Various minor cosmetic and shop UI fixes.

FIXED – Various minor menu fixes and improvements.

FIXED – Various cosmetic fixes to charms, uniforms, headgears.

FIXED – Empty player cards visible in spectator mode if all observation tools are destroyed and player joins–in–progress.

FIXED – Floating drones in support and caster mode.

FIXED – Outlines of objectives and some gadgets are sometimes highlighted while in support mode after dying.

FIXED – Various caster/spectator HUD improvements and updates. Increased legibility of the player states on player cards.

FIXED – Visual replication issues from 3rd person POV for operators exiting rappel from a rooftop.

FIXED – Missing flash FX for players who are in support mode.

FIXED – Weapons clip through Defenders hands at spawn if a grip is equipped.

FIXED – (PvE) Missing exterior barricades at the beginning of Situation 02.

FIXED – (PvE) One bot can get stuck in front of the bar at 1F restaurant after the defuser is planted.

FIXED – Attachments are invisible on bots in PvE.

FIXED – Players cannot complete the “Kill one blinded enemy” objective in the 2nd Situation.

FIXED – CPU Load displays 0% in the new advanced benchmark results report.

FIXED – ‘None’/’Default’ options for attachments, charms, headgear, and uniforms is missing.

FIXED – The Discovery playlist is missing a name on some UI elements in the main menu.

FIXED – Infinite loading in the custom online game mode only

FIXED – Quitting a match during prep/ban phase will display a VISUAL ONLY deranking to Copper V for players who are already ranked.

FIXED – Texture for black weapon attachment skin is darker on holographic/laser sights.

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.