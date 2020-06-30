Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update version 1.88 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

The new patch for the game implements a number of fixes including giving players the ability to cancel matches. Balancing fixes have been applied for Melusi, Ace, and Habana.

You can get the complete Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update version 1.88 patch notes below.

Rainbow Six Siege Update Version 1.88 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

FIXED – Inconsistent runout detection timer meant detection would sometimes take longer than 2s. (Now should consistently take 2s to detect).

FIXED – The reload animation of the K1A resets if animation is interrupted when making a full reload.

FIXED – Bomb remodel tweaks to fix issues with pixel peeks.

OPERATORS

MELUSI

FIXED – Hitboxes of Melusi’s Banshees are larger than the model.

ECHO

FIXED – Yokai can sometimes see onto the rooftops/second floor when attached to thin ceilings.

LEVEL DESIGN

FIXED – Vault issues on maps.

FIXED – Various clipping and dynamic clipping issues on maps.

FIXED – Various LOD/visual issues on maps.

BANK

FIXED – Oryx unable to climb on the southern side of the hatch from B Secure Hallway in Bank.

CONSULATE

FIXED – Operators can be killed/damaged by explosion damage through a solid wall in 2F Meeting Room on Consulate after first layer of floor is destroyed.

OREGON

FIXED – Lighting issue in 1F Small Tower Office of Oregon making it hard to see operators when prone in a dark corner.

FIXED – Pixel peek from 2F Dorm Hall in Oregon.

FIXED – Gadgets can be deployed inside the pots in 1F Kitchen of Oregon and still function.

KAFE

FIXED – Defenders can jump onto the window frame of 2F Fireplace Hall in Kafe.

CHALET

FIXED – Gadgets remain floating after being placed on barrels that are later destroyed in B Wine Cellar of Chalet.

FIXED – Players can see into Chalet from a specific spot in EXT Front Yard.

CLUBHOUSE

FIXED – Secure area zone of 2F Bedroom in Clubhouse does not properly cover the entire room.

FIXED – Drones can fall OOB by jumping on a ledge in B Oil Pit of Clubhouse.

COASTLINE

FIXED – Players can fall inside a decorative greenery pot, at the gazebo near EXT Main Entrance on Coastline.

THEME PARK

FIXED – Operators can go prone on small ledges/surfaces, allowing them access to areas that are not intended to be accessible. (Sorry 🥥 ).

FIXED – Players can get on top of the chandelier in 2F Dragon Stairs of Theme Park (sorry again).

FIXED – Players can reach the roof of Theme Park from 2F Upper Arcade.

FIXED – Operators can place out of reach gadgets on the wall in 2F Control Room of Theme Park after vaulting on the Control Desk.

USER EXPERIENCE

FIXED – Various menu/shop/HUD fixes.

FIXED – Various visual/cosmetic fixes.

FIXED – Gray attachment skin causes Optic sights to be invisible in ADS

FIXED – Pastel Engine weapon skin causes part of the Para–308 iron sights to disappear while in ADS.

FIXED – Dynamic Play button does not redirect to the Discovery playlist after using the Discovery Playlist.

FIXED – Players who ended the last season in Champions, the Champion badge in their ranked menu profile incorrectly displays #1 instead of their actual final Champions position.

FIXED – RFF symbol disappears if you reboot Uplay after activating RFF (visual only, RFF is still active).

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.