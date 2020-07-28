Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update version 1.89 will be released later this week. Here are the full patch notes for this upcoming update.

Ubisoft has shared the details on what’s fixed and what has been added to the game in Rainbow Six Siege update 1.89 patch 5.2.3. This update will include new fixes that have been released ahead of patch 5.2.2 which is out now for PC.

Rainbow Six Siege Update Version 1.89 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

UPDATES

IN-GAME NOTIFICATIONS

Some updates to the notifications system to help make future popups less spammy.

APAC 2SV

After August 11, 2020, 2-Step Verification will be mandatory for ranked on PC in APAC. If you have not activated 2SV prior to this date you will be locked out of the Ranked queue until 2SV is activated on your account.

Go activate 2SV under the account management section at https://account.ubisoft.com!

GAMEPLAY UPDATES

For more information on balancing changes, see our Designer’s Notes.

BALANCING

GRIDLOCK

If you’ve ever stepped on a Lego…this hurts worse. By making her gadget a bit more enjoyable to use, we’re looking to make Gridlock players’ lives a bit easier.

Lowered Gridlock’s Caltrop deployment time to 9s (down from 13s).

Lowered the individual Caltrops deployment time to 0.45s (down from 0.7s).

Lowered the range of random deploy variation to 0.05s (down from 0.1s).

Added a delay of 0.45s before the deployment sequence starts (previously no delay).

ORYX

The Rainbow has goat to dash. We want to let Oryx make more use of his dash, and added mobility and durability will hopefully make him a bit more fun to play.

Using his dash through a soft wall will not deplete all the dash charges.

Increased Dash refresh time to 12s (up from 8s).

Dash recovery time for all dashes is now 0.5s. (Previous recovery times: soft wall = 1s, enemy = 0.7s).

FUZE

Hide the hostages! Giving Fuze a bit more presence and utility with an additional charge.

Increased the number of cluster charges to 4 (up from 3)

GAMEPLAY

PUSHBACK MECHANICS

To maintain consistency with softwall interactions, we’re giving enemies that are pushed through walls the same feedback as when Oryx dashes through them.

When pushed through a wall by Nomad’s airjabs or Oryx’s dash, players will receive the same feedback and rtake the same damage (5 hp) as when Oryx dashes through a soft wall.

BUG FIXES