Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update version 1.90 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

This is a minor hotfix to fix the invisibility exploit and a victory screen animation. It is available now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Get the details below.

Rainbow Six Siege Update Version 1.90 Full Patch Notes (August 10 Update)

The M.U.T.E Protocol hotfix.

Today, 10th August.

-To prevent the invisibility exploit.

-Fixed victory screen animation.

PC: 9:00 EDT / 13:00 UTC XB1: 10:00 EDT / 14:00 UTC PS4: 11:00 EDT / 15:00 UTC Downtime: 20 mins

