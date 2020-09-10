Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege update version 1.92 is available to download now for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Here are some of the details on this update Y5S3 which will bring Operation Shadow Legacy, a new DLC pack, to the game.

Chock-full of unveiled secrets, Operation Shadow Legacy introduces a legend to keep all the Rainbow specialists on their toes. And who better to introduce to the team than Zero, the first ever member of the Rainbow Operations Staff, the one and only Sam Fisher himself? Bringing with him a new Argus device for intel and utility, he is sure to give all Operators a challenge.

Get the patch notes below.

Rainbow Six Siege Update Version 1.92 Full Patch Notes Y5S3

BALANCING

With the introduction of the hard breach charge, new sights and scopes, the change to the DSEG 1.2, and other gameplay balancing updates in this update; we’re holding off on operator-related balancing changes for the time being to evaluate their impact.

LOADOUTS

Montagne: Hard breach charge replacing Stun Grenades.

Ying: Hard breach charge replacing Breach Charges.

Fuze: Hard breach charge replacing Smoke Grenades.

Finka: Hard breach charge replacing Breach Charges.

Amaru: Hard breach charge replacing Claymore.

Nøkk: Hard breach charge replacing Breach Charges.

Capitão: Hard breach charge replacing Stun Grenades.

Lion: Hard breach charge replacing Claymore.

MAVERICK

Maverick now has an additional blowtorch canister, with 6 in all (up from 5).

This gives players more leniency when rationing their fuel to open hatches. On average it requires approximately 2.3 canisters to open a hatch, so an extra canister will be a bit more forgiving of mistakes.

TWEAKS & IMPROVEMENTS

GAME BALANCING

See above for information on the new secondary Hard Breach Charge gadget and changes to Thatcher’s DSEG 1.2.

New Sights, Modification & Redistribution of Older Sights

New Sights/Scopes

New sights are coming! We’re introducing 2 new sights and 2 new scopes:

New M4S Red Dot Sight – 1.0x zoom, which functions as a ‘no zoom’ sight

New MH1 Holo Sight – Alternative Holo that offers a clean sight and new reticule.

New ACOG (1.5x Scope) – An ACOG with short-to-medium range magnification

New Scope (2.0 Scope) – With medium range magnification

Modified Sights

2.5x ACOG – Zoom level changed.

3.0x Scope – No longer a unique option, and will be an option for most DMRs (depending on balancing needs)

Redistribution of Sights/Scopes

With the introduction of new sights and scopes, we’ll be redistributing them based on operator, gameplay, and balancing needs.

PLAYER COMFORT

Minimum MMR Gain/Loss

Winning/Losing a ranked match will now give a minimum of 25 +/- MMR gain or loss. We’ve also tweaked the MMR gain/loss distribution to prevent diminishing MMR returns for players who play lots of ranked games.

In-Game Report Notifications

You will now receive in-game notifications after a player that you reported is sanctioned. These will replace the ‘Thank you’ emails for reporting a banned player. Play nice. Play fair. Report those that don’t.

Vote-To-Kick Removal (Later in the season)

Later in the season, we’ll be removing vote-to-kick from Quick Match—the only playlist which had this feature. We’ve been monitoring the use of vote-to-kick and have found that it has since strayed from its original intent, leaning towards a more toxicity-related use case. With the numerous RFF conditions in place, as well as the improved player-reporting panel, we feel the original need for vote-to-kick should be fulfilled by these other options for reporting toxic players instead. We strongly encourage you to report toxic players via the in-game reporting panel so that they can be sanctioned.

Caster HUD

A new player card is present at the bottom-center of the screen that will help viewers swiftly notice which player they’re spectating. This is extremely useful, especially when switching quickly between players’ views.

Player’s life bar has new feedback to easily spot players taking damage

Activating and deactivating the defuser has a new VFX to make this action more noticeable when it occurs during the round

Drone Info is now present in the player card even if the operator is dead or in the DBNO state

Abilities and gadgets have new VFX for their states when they are ready, active, cool-down, etc.

Hostage and Secure Area game modes are now shown as feedback in the HUD

GAME HEALTH

Gadget Deployment Refactor

Moving forward with our push for behavioral consistency, we’ve built further on our Y4S4 projectile map asset destruction changes and brought it to deployables.

To make gadget deployment behavior more predictable and consistent, deployable gadgets will now either destroy fragile/smaller map assets when deployed on them (paintings/posters), or deploy without impediment on normal textured surfaces (paneled walls/carpets).

ADS Sensitivity System

Players now have the option to customize ADS sensitivity in the Options menu. With the ADS Sensitivity System, ADS is more consistent across all sight/scope magnifications. You can customize sensitivity levels per zoom level according to your personal preference by selecting the ‘Advanced’ option in the Options menu.

Vault Detection

Improvement of the vault detection system will make vaulting smoother, easier, and make vault behavior more consistent.

RFF + Hostage Rules Update

We’ve updated the RFF rules around hostage to be more consistent and transparent to prevent ambiguity and abuse.

MMR Rollback Cap

The cap for MMR rollback has been raised from your max MMR for the season to your max MMR + 200. We hope this will give a bit more flexibility for MMR rollback and reduce some of the frustrations surrounding it.

Sound Refactoring

We have begun the process of refactoring our sound system, which will essentially repackage the way sounds are stored and connected to the game. For more information on what that means and how it will improve our sound system, please see Top Issues & Community Concerns