Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: All CraiggerBears Locations Guide

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was just released recently and fans are absolutely loving it. So fans have been wondering how to get all the little bears which are a tribute to Insomniac Games artist Craig Goodman, who sadly passed away in 2019. So we have collected all them so you won’t have to. So without further ado, here are all the location for the CraiggerBears.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: All CraiggerBears Locations

Corson V (Nefarious City): When looking at the neon sign for Club Nefarious look left and there’s a staircase you can go down which has a couple of market stall traders. You will also reach this area when on the path from Gold Bolt #3. Pick up the CraiggerBear located in the stall directly opposite of Club Nefarious. You will also unlock the It’s So Fluffy! Trophy. Sargasso (Outpost L51): When inside of Rivet’s hideout, which you will visit anyway when playing the main story, the CraiggerBear is Located on the sofa opposite of her television. Scarstu Debris Field (Zurkie’s): After first entering Zurkie’s, there is a nightclub attendant who greets you. Look to the left of the counter there is a crate and the CraiggerBear is located top. Savali (Urfdah Mesa): Look to the southern-most part of the map there is an island, where you do the Hover Boots time trials, once you have made the first section jump over a fence directly in front of you. The CraiggerBear will be located among some pots. Blizar Prime (Blizon Mines): After starting the level and fighting a couple of Nefarious’ goons, release the lockdown by interacting with the computer terminal, the CraiggerBear will be located in a pile of junk. Torren IV (Molonoth Gulch): Near Ms Zurkon, in the main marketplace where you found the Spybot, the CraiggerBear is located over a television screen on a market stall kiosk. Cordelion (Kedaro Station): When inside of the outpost base, hit the Blizon Crystal at the very starting of the level. Go back outside and reach the main platform by sliding down the slopes. The CraiggerBear is located among a pile of snow on the east-most border. Ardolis (Pirate Base): Immediately after you pick up the Robot Pirate Helmet, look beyond the stall with the grumpy pirate and to the right to your path of the next objective. The CraiggerBear is located against a stone rock. Viceron (Zordoom Prison): Inside the jail area where you’re first reunited with Clank, go into the cell with the long bench and you’ll find the CraiggerBear located upon it.

These CraiggerBears Locations are in order of planet so have fun finding them. Did you find all the CraiggerBears in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart yet? Let us know in the comments section below.