Rockstar Games has released Red Dead Redemption 2 update version 1.15 for PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Here are the full patch notes for this update.

Red Dead Redemption 2 adding the ability to develop and sell moonshine with this new update. Other changes include the addition of Photo Mode on consoles. Get the details below.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Update Version 1.15 Full Patch Notes (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

FRONTIER PURSUITS: MOONSHINERS

Any active Trader who has completed a sell mission or reached Rank 5 in the Trader progression will receive an introduction via Cripps to meet the infamous Maggie Fike – an experienced bootlegger with the scars to prove it – down at Emerald Ranch. Maggie’s got the connections and the knowledge to help you get your Moonshining business up and running.

First purchasable Property in Red Dead Online: purchase a Moonshining Shack and you will be on your way. To passers-by, the Shack is an unassuming dwelling, the main floor acting as a front with all the details of an ordinary homestead. The basement, however, is where you’ll ultimately get down to business.

You’ll also work with Maggie through a series of Story Missions to be played solo or cooperatively as you help her get revenge on those who tried to take her down.

As you grow the business (and eliminate a rival operation), you’ll learn new recipes and techniques that help make your moonshine the best by a country mile.

You’ll also have the opportunity to set up your own Underground Bar serving your own shine, with customizable décor and the option to add a country band complete with dance floor to entertain your friends and clientele.

NEW WEAPONS

A new Weapon, the Navy Revolver, has been added to Red Dead Online, and can be purchased from any Gunsmith or the Handheld Catalogue:

THE OUTLAW PASS NO. 2

The Outlaw Pass No. 2 is a purchasable upgrade (for a cost of 40 Gold Bars) that offers rewards across 100 ranks of benefits:

40 Gold Bars

An array of special Offers & Rewards

Role XP boosts during the Club Membership period

Horse Masks

New Gun wraps

A trusty Camp Husky Dog

Various accessories for your Camp

Aesthetic perks for your Moonshine Operation

Everything you unlock during the Membership period (until March 10, 2020) will persist after the Membership period expires.

OTHER TITLE UPDATE NOTES

More additions to Red Dead Online alongside Moonshiners including:

Photo Mode has been added for consoles (PS4 & Xbox One)

A new Horse Breed, Norfolk Roadster (with 6 coat variations) has been added to Red Dead Online and can be unlocked through Moonshiner Role progression.

New Moonshiner role unlocks

Additional clothing options

An increase in the amount of outfit slots in your Wardrobe

Polished Copper Still Upgrade (free for Twitch Prime Members)

Collector’s Bag (free for Twitch Prime Members)

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.